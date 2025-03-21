FACE Amusement Group receives 2025 Great Place To Work certification

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. — FACE Amusement Group today announced that it has received the Great Place to Work recognition for its company for 2025 for the third year in a row. The prestigious award is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at FACE Amusement Group.

“We’re proud to announce that FACE Amusement has earned the Great Place to Work Certification for the third consecutive year! Thank you to every team member for your hard work, leadership, and dedication,” states Bucky Mabe, CEO, of FACE Amusement Group.

He adds “Your passion and commitment make our company not just a workplace, but a thriving community! This achievement speaks volumes about the incredible culture we’ve built together—one where our employees genuinely feel valued, engaged, and excited to come to work each day.”

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention, and increased innovation. The certification recognizes employers who create an outstanding employee experience. Certification is a two-step process that includes surveying associates and submitting a questionnaire about our workforce.