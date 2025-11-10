Wild Creations marks 15 years of engineering themed environments for global attractions

WALES, U.K. — A Wales-based production company that designs and fabricates installations for leading global attractions is celebrating 15 years in business – having evolved into one of the UK’s leading producers of large-scale themed environments for Universal, Merlin and other global attractions brands.

Operating from a 40,000 sq ft facility near Cardiff city centre, the company’s 50-strong full-time team delivers complex, engineered installations that combine artistry with precision fabrication. Its capabilities span structural steelwork, sculpting, scenic finishing and in-house logistics – allowing full control of quality, scale and delivery.

Founded in 2010 by former Doctor Who set dresser Matt Wild, the company has developed a world-class reputation for delivering technically ambitious scenic and structural builds for permanent themed attractions around the world.

Over the last 15 years, Wild Creations has shifted its focus from temporary event builds to long-term themed environments engineered to last. This started in 2019, following the completion of two major projects with Universal – Cloudtop and Bumblebee in the Japan and Singapore studios, respectively. Both showcased the company’s ability to deliver large-scale, structurally complex scenic features for some of the world’s most visited destinations.

“More than 90 percent of our work now comes from international clients,” said founder Matt Wild. “We’re proud to represent UK creative and technical talent on a global stage, delivering world-class themed environments that stand the test of time.”

In 2023, the company achieved EN1090 certification for structural steel, formalising its technical and safety credentials for large-scale fabrication. The addition of in-house logistics and expanded technical teams has since enabled Wild Creations to manage entire projects from design to installation – offering clients a seamless, end-to-end service that combines creativity with robust engineering.

Beyond theme parks, Wild Creations now delivers projects across cruise lines, museums and cultural destinations, reflecting the growing global demand for immersive, story-driven environments. Each build is handled by multidisciplinary teams covering concept design, CAD modelling, steel fabrication, scenic finishing and final installation.

“Our investment in infrastructure and technical expertise means we can deliver projects of significant scale, complexity and longevity,” added Matt. “Whether we’re building a 12-metre animatronic feature or a themed architectural façade, we apply the same blend of creativity, precision engineering and rigorous quality control.”

As Wild Creations celebrates its 15th year, the company continues to strengthen international partnerships and expand its capabilities – showcasing how world-class themed fabrication and design can thrive in the UK. The company is also inviting experienced fabricators, engineers and creative specialists to join its growing network.