JW Winco: Precise, compensating and articulated

Wherever forces must be transmitted precisely while simultaneously compensating for installation tolerances or the like, ball joints are a popular solution. Even in high-end applications such as robotics and automation, these accommodating connectors are indispensable. JW Winco has now expanded its range to include the new axial ball joints GN 71802.1.

When axes meet at a right angle, they can be connected together with a ball shank and a ball socket in the form of a ball joint. The series DIN 71802 is designed to tolerate deviations from a 90-degree angle of up to 18 degrees. The connection between the ball shank and the ball socket is secured by an integrated, manually removable snap ring. If higher operating safety requirements apply, versions with a safety catch are available. This prevents disassembly of the ball seat by means of a positive connection. DIN 71802 is available with ball diameters between 8 and 19 millimeters in steel or stainless steel, either with metric thread or a rivet ball shank.

The newly added axial ball joints GN 71802.1 also compensate for alignment fluctuations of ±18 degrees. The joints are primarily designed for the transmission of compressive forces along the longitudinal axis without angular offset, as is required in linear drives or lifting systems. Under tensile forces, the integrated snap ring holds the joint together up to the defined minimum removal force.

The greased ball seat of both joint types ensures consistently smooth movements over a long service life. Matching dust caps GN 710 of chloroprene rubber protect against soiling and reduce the need for maintenance.

The proven ball joint GN 782 is recommended for applications requiring locking of the axial alignment. The variable tensioning provided by four integrated Belleville springs can reduce or entirely restrict the ball joint’s freedom of movement. A knurled clamping screw and clamping nut allow for tool-free locking, while higher friction values can be achieved with a wrench. Internal thread, external thread or combinations of the two are available for connections.

Ball joint GN 784 differs noticeably from the described types in terms of structure and function. It consists of a solid cylindrical housing with a large, movable ball and a hand lever or grub screw for securing the ball in place. The holding torque on the ball joint is five times the applied tightening torque results. A familiar feature on photography tripods, this type of joint is primarily used today in industrial settings for installing and adjusting mirrors, cameras or other sensors.