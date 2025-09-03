Adventureland unleashes Spell Keeper at Phantom Fall Fest

ALTOONA, Iowa — Adventureland is raising the fright factor this Halloween with the debut of its newest haunted house, Spell Keeper, on Saturday, September 20, during Opening Night of Phantom Fall Fest.

One of five terrifying haunts found throughout Adventureland, Spell Keeper, promises to put more horror into the Halloween season. The most intense haunt in Phantom Fall Fest history features a wicked spell keeper that has escaped the abyss where he was condemned for defying the ancient order, now he’s on a mission for revenge, and the more souls he steals the more power he wields.

Alongside the new attraction, guests can test their courage in four other bone-chilling haunts including, mAlice in Wonderland, CarnEvil, Cornstalkers, and Spirits of the Swamp. Fearless guests can also face four scare zones throughout their nighttime visits to the park including Deadsville, Nordic Nightmare, The Fallen, and Hellbillies.

“Phantom Fall Fest has become the ultimate Halloween tradition in Iowa, and this year we’re raising the stakes like never before,” said Adventureland General Manager Mike Lusky. “With the debut of Spell Keeper, our most intense haunt yet, alongside four other haunted houses, four scare zones, and endless fall fun, guests will experience the biggest and most chilling Phantom Fall Fest in Adventureland history.”

While the nights are for the frights, the days are for play every Saturday and Sunday throughout Phantom Fall Fest. Families can enjoy a variety of rides and attractions plus fall themed décor throughout the park and daytime entertainment. Options include trick or treat trail, bubble dance parties, pumpkin painting, and more.

Spooky bites and sips take center stage this fall at Adventureland, with new Halloween-themed spots like Doc’s Gone Mad serving Jell-O shot syringes, blood bag wine, and skull mugs. Guests can also indulge in seasonal sweets including pumpkin spice donuts, vampire blood floats, monster peanut butter cup sundaes, and more. A full menu of fall-inspired treats will be available throughout the park day and night.

Phantom Fall Fest will run Saturday and Sundays from Saturday, September 20 through Sunday, October 26. The park will be open from 12 p.m. until 10 p.m. on Saturdays, and from 12 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Sundays. Visitors looking to visit all spooky season long can save up to $70 on a 2026 Season Pass and get free access to 2025 Phantom Fall Fest. Select Season Passes offer unique discounts on food and retail, free parking, free friend tickets, and more.