Fairway Social goes cashless with Intercard

ST. LOUIS — Intercard has installed its cashless technology in the arcade at Fairway Social in Alpharetta, Georgia, modernizing what had been a coin-op location. Fairway Social is an innovative eatertainment experience where customers can play competitive games including golf, soccer, football, pitching and hockey on world-class augmented reality (AR) simulators in private bays. The venue also offers chef-inspired food and beverages, live music and live action sports viewing.

Fairway Social’s arcade boasts 27 top games including Pop-A-Shot basketball, Skee Ball, Golden Tee golf and Big Buck Hunter. Tyler Henson of Intercard did the installation with Intercard industry partner Alpha-Omega Amusements and Sales.

Fairway Social also has locations in Fayetteville, Georgia and Birmingham, Alabama.