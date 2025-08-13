Six Flags New England unleashes spooktacular fall lineup

AGAWAM, Mass. — Today, Six Flags New England revealed its exciting 2025 fall lineup, featuring spine-chilling thrills, festive bites, and Halloween fun for all ages. Guests can look forward to a season filled with immersive events and family-friendly entertainment.

Highlights of the fall season’s event series include:

Sept. 6 ─ Oct. 26, Oktoberfest presented by Cash App is an exciting annual celebration that brings the spirit of Germany’s world-famous festival to life. Guests can sample authentic German cuisine paired with a diverse selection of craft beers. Lively music and captivating performances will create a festive atmosphere, perfect for the whole family on weekends and select dates.

Sept. 20 ─ Oct. 26, Kids Boo Fest is spooktacular fun for all ages. Families can enjoy unboolievable entertainment, exciting activities, trick-or-treat trails, and Halloween-themed experiences that are perfect for little ghouls and goblins on weekends and select dates.

Sept. 20 ─ Nov. 2, Fright Fest presented by SNICKERS® transforms Six Flags New England into a haunting landscape packed with hair-raising attractions, spine-tingling scare zones, terrifying mazes and ghoulish characters lurking in the shadows. Available select nights, including weekends.

Additional details can be found on Six Flags New England’s events page. Please note that all event dates and availability are subject to change. Access to Haunted Mazes requires purchase of a Haunted Attractions Pass. Guests are encouraged to check the official website or follow on social media for the most up-to-date information regarding special events and schedules.