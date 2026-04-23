Six Flags Great Adventure welcomes Mike Fehnel as park president

JACKSON, N.J. — Six Flags Great Adventure today announced Mike Fehnel as Park President of Six Flags Great Adventure, Wild Safari and Hurricane Harbor New Jersey, bringing more than 30 years of amusement industry experience to one of the company’s flagship destinations.

Fehnel began his career as a seasonal associate in 1992 and has since built a distinguished career in park leadership, revenue strategy and operational excellence. His background includes serving as General Manager of both Dorney Park and Carowinds, along with leading corporate initiatives across Fast Lane, retail and games operations. He also previously served as president of the Pennsylvania Parks & Attractions Association.

Now returning to a park that played a meaningful role in his childhood memories, Fehnel steps into the role with a vision centered on growth, innovation and elevating the guest journey across all three properties.

“It’s an incredible honor to join Six Flags Great Adventure as Park President,” said Mike Fehnel, Park President of Six Flags Great Adventure, Wild Safari and Hurricane Harbor New Jersey. “This park holds a special place not just in my childhood memories, but in the hearts of our guests and associates. I’m excited to build on its iconic legacy, working alongside our dedicated team to create unforgettable experiences and drive the park’s next chapter.”

As Park President, Fehnel will serve as the single, accountable leader responsible for overseeing park performance, operations and the overall guest experience. The role reflects Six Flags’ broader strategy to strengthen local leadership and ensure each park can respond quickly and effectively within its market.

“These changes are about putting leadership, expertise and accountability as close to our guests and team members as possible,” said John Reilly, president and CEO of Six Flags. “By strengthening park-level leadership, and aligning our support model with our strategic priorities, we’re empowering our teams to move faster, innovate locally and deliver exceptional experiences every day.”

The reintroduction of park presidents across 10 key Six Flags properties is part of a new operating structure designed to better support the unique needs of each park while strengthening performance across the company’s portfolio.