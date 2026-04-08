AIMS International announces new board leadership and director appointments

DALLAS, Texas — AIMS International, the world leader in amusement industry safety education and certification, today announced new leadership for its Board of Directors. Randall Wilke will assume the role of Board President, Michelle Faulk will serve as Vice President, and Andrew Wheeler has been appointed to the Board of Directors. All appointments take effect April 1.

Wilke succeeds Pat Hoffman, as Board President for the past two years and helped guide the organization through a period of continued growth and global engagement in amusement safety education. This marked Hoffman’s third term as Board President. Wilke most recently served as Vice President of the AIMS International Board and has been an active contributor to the organization’s mission to improve safety in the amusement industry through leadership in action.

“Pat’s leadership over the past two years has helped strengthen AIMS International’s role as a global resource for safety education and certification,” said Wilke. “I’m honored to step into this role and continue working with our board, volunteers, and members to expand access to education, support industry professionals, and advance the culture of safety across our industry.”

As part of the leadership transition, Michelle Faulk has been named Vice President of the Board of Directors. Falk has been an active supporter of AIMS International and brings valuable industry insight and leadership experience to the role as the organization continues expanding its global education programs.

In addition, the organization announced the appointment of Wheeler to its Board of Directors, replacing Monty Jasper of Six Flags Entertainment Corporation. Wheeler currently serves as Corporate Vice President of General Services at United Parks & Resorts and brings more than 25 years of experience in the amusement and attractions industry.

Since beginning his career in 1998 at Six Flags Astroworld, Wheeler has held roles across multiple companies and parks, gaining experience in construction, engineering, maintenance, operations, safety, and human resources.

“I’m honored to join the AIMS International Board and support the organization’s mission to advance safety education across the industry,” said Wheeler. “Throughout my career, I’ve been passionate about bringing new attractions to life and using innovative, modern solutions to solve long-standing challenges. At the same time, I value the legacy of classic attractions and the importance of maintaining and enhancing them with today’s technology to ensure they continue operating safely for future generations.”

“AIMS International benefits from the expertise and dedication of industry leaders who volunteer their time to support safety education,” said Wilke. “Michelle’s leadership and Andrew’s broad operational experience and deep understanding of park operations and engineering will be valuable assets to the board as we continue expanding our programs and impact worldwide.”