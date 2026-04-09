Palm Beach Zoo unveils renovation of koala habitat

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Palm Beach Zoo & Conservation Society’s two beloved koalas, Ellin (female) & Sydney (male), will return to an expanded habitat that brings a part of the Australian Outback to West Palm Beach.

Starting on this date, guests can slow down and enjoy the pace of these koalas as they explore a new, beautifully designed space. This expansion of the indoor habitat and outdoor space will create a special atmosphere and experience.

This renovation will provide the koalas opportunities to travel through both their climate-controlled indoor forest and the outdoor expansion, promoting exercise and novel experiences as they explore their habitat. Guests will always have a clear view of these calm koalas munching on eucalyptus leaves and striking memorable poses as they rest in between.

Everything about this indoor forest has been deliberately designed by using earleaf acacias. The Zoo’s design team recognized that these trees are an introduced invasive species to Florida but serve as an asset to support the koalas’ exercise and exploration. With careful evaluation and measurements, the Zoo’s horticulture team successfully removed over 120 invasive trees and installed them inside and outside the habitat. The result is an immersive and fresh design.

During construction, the two koalas have been enjoying the same level of quality care at the Zoo’s Animal Care Complex. Through deep collaboration, several departments of Palm Beach Zoo came together to bring this habitat to life. From the design team to the horticulture team to the veterinary team, staff continuously consider how to improve the well-being of animals living at the Zoo. Our koalas actively participate in their own health, like stepping onto scales, and we seek to strengthen this cooperative healthcare. Behind this immersive design is the Zoo’s CEO & President, Margo McKnight.

“This new habitat is a milestone for our koalas,” said Margo McKnight. “The deliberate design supports the voluntary, cooperative care our zoologists and koalas have developed together. This deep connection allows the koalas to play an active role in their own health. Visitors will witness that partnership up close, which is yet another extension of turning the Zoo into a living classroom. It is a powerful way to foster a connection between our community and a truly special species.”

Koalas in North America are on loan from the Australian federal government to help with conservation practices for this endangered species. Therefore, participating in this program, facilitated by San Diego Zoo Global, requires fulfilment of rigorous standards. As a result of the expert care we deliver, Palm Beach Zoo is proud to be one of the few AZA-accredited institutions that serve as a home to the adored koalas.

As one of the few institutions with koalas, the Zoo’s koala experience has helped drive tourism to the county time and time again. In fact, the Zoo sees many visitors (international and those from other states) visit Palm Beach County specifically for this koala experience.

The experience creates a safe space for both the koalas and guests, leading to incredible learning experiences. Many see the koalas as adorable, cute animals, and while that is certainly true, the Zoo’s koala chats and experiences create opportunities to witness the relationships between the koalas and their zoologist staff. Visitors leave the Zoo better understanding how koalas learn, interact with their environment, and about the ongoing work to protect them in the wild. We are excited to welcome visitors to enjoy this new habitat and see the power of collaboration and conservation at work.