Merlin joins forces with Sony Pictures Entertainment and Triotech to bring the world of Jumanji to life at Madame Tussauds

Merlin Entertainments – a world leader in branded entertainment destinations – today announces four new locations across its global estate where the World of Jumanjj is being crafted into an immersive ride for guests to enjoy.

Using Triotech’s XD Dark Ride platform, a new interactive Jumanji-themed experience will be on offer to guests visiting Madame Tussauds locations in the United States and Australia. It represents the next iteration of the beloved film franchise being brought to life in innovative formats at Merlin attractions, following the opening of a dark ride at Gardaland Resort (Italy) in 2022 and a themed land at Chessington World of Adventures Resort (UK) in 2023.

Debuting at Madame Tussauds attractions in New York, Hollywood, Las Vegas and Sydney in July 2026, the experience places riders inside a high-stakes jungle mission where they must work together to battle creatures, overcome obstacles, and compete for the highest score. Built using game developer favourite tool, Unreal Engine, and designed specifically for the XD Dark Ride system, the experience combines real-time interactive gameplay, dynamic motion seats and immersive effects to deliver a fast-paced competitive ride.

Ernest Yale, Founder and CEO of Triotech said: “Jumanji is one of the most exciting adventure worlds in modern entertainment, and we’re thrilled to bring that energy to XD Dark Ride. Collaborating with Sony Pictures Entertainments to introduce the platform’s first major IP adaptation marks an exciting new chapter for us and we can’t wait for guests to experience the adventure firsthand.

”We’re delighted to be launching this Dark Ride experience in collaboration with Merlin Entertainments through the iconic and globally recognised brand of Madame Tussauds – particularly in city centre destinations in both the United States and Australia. Working with Merlin, we have every confidence that these immersive rides will resonate with audiences across the globe. Bringing Jumanji to XD Dark Ride is an exciting step forward and a great example of how interactive attractions can bring beloved worlds to life.”

Jonathan Lewis, Vice-President of Global IP at Merlin said: “It’s great to see our collaboration with Sony Pictures Entertainment diversify into fresh formats in four new locations across Merlin’s global estate. Having seen the World of Jumanji delight guests with rides and hotel rooms at our resort theme parks in Europe, the opportunity to now work with Triotech to bring it to audiences at Madame Tussauds in the United States and Australia is an exciting new chapter in this journey. This confirms Merlin’s position as the partner of choice for the world’s leading entertainment IPs – and reinforces how Madame Tussauds is well placed to reinvigorate its offer by hosting new, interactive concepts that bring world-famous brands to life in unique and unexpected ways.”

The new experience will become available to all XD Dark Ride operators worldwide at the end of summer 2026.

The release reflects Triotech’s ongoing commitment to expanding the XD Dark Ride ecosystem with fresh, high-quality content developed in its own studio. By bringing the World of Jumanji into the platform through its collaboration with Sony Pictures and Merlin, Triotech continues to respond to operator demand for recognisable experiences that attract guests and drive repeat visitation.