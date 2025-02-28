Universal Studios Hollywood and Universal Orlando Resort raise their mugs to celebrate the return of Butterbeer Season in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter

UNIVERSAL CITY, Calif., and ORLANDO, Fla. — Universal Studios Hollywood and Universal Orlando Resort celebrate the return of the popular Butterbeer Season, a dedicated, annual tradition that invites guests and fans to enjoy all things Butterbeer within The Wizarding World of Harry Potter. Butterbeer Season begins on Saturday, March 1 and continues daily through Saturday, May 31, 2025.

Reminiscent of butterscotch and shortbread, Butterbeer is a favorite amongst witches and wizards. It is currently available for purchase in an array of scrumptious options, including cold, frozen, hot and non-dairy beverages, along with Butterbeer fudge, potted cream and ice cream.

This year’s celebration at Universal Studios Hollywood and Universal Orlando Resort will introduce an all-new Butterbeer Cream Puff just for the season, available at the Three Broomsticks, where guests can also savor frozen or cold Butterbeer in a limited-edition Gold Souvenir Stein. Additionally, a Butterbeer-Flavoured Chocolate Bar and Butterbeer Caramel will be available at retail locations and the Ice Lolly frozen dessert makes a delicious return. This tempting ice bar will now be available year-round.

A bespoke Butterbeer themed merchandise collection will also take centerstage as part of Butterbeer Season. The inspiring line is designed to offer wizard, witches and muggles a chance to celebrate Butterbeer during and beyond their visit to the theme parks. Items will include apparel such as a plaid shirt, zipped fleece hoodie and t-shirt as well as accessories from a crossbody bag to caps, socks and more.