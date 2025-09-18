TEA announces 2025 TEA Masters inductees 

BURBANK, Calif. — Today, TEA, the Themed Entertainment Association, announced the 2025 TEA Masters of their Craft honorees.

The TEA Masters recognize the achievements of individuals – creators, managers, designers, writers, producers, engineers, and craftspeople – who have made a significant and lasting contribution to the themed entertainment industry through innovation, design, craftsmanship, leadership, and/or artistic achievement.

“The TEA Masters inspire us all,” shared Melissa Oviedo, CEO of TEA. “Their ideas, their inspiration, their work, everything they do raises the bar and advances the themed entertainment industry. We are truly excited about this year’s global roster of honorees.”

Amy Cannon – Live Entertainment Producer

Amy Cannon’s peers refer to her as a powerhouse in live entertainment. With over 27 years in theatrical production and 22 years leading global attraction operations, she has written more than 500 live shows. Amy has led original productions and iconic IP’s for global destinations and produced large scale events, all while inspiring and leading teams of up to 90.

Beth Clapperton – Creative Director

Beth Clapperton has served in the themed entertainment industry for 30 years. She joined Walt Disney Imagineering in 1990 and continues to serve as a creative force who helps imagine, design and build themed lands and attractions at Disney Parks around the world, with most of that time spent working on projects for Disneyland Paris.

Joe Garlington – Interactive Design, Education

Joe Garlington has shaped themed entertainment for 35+ years. He spearheaded classic Disney Parks attractions including Turtle Talk with Crush and Toy Story Midway Mania, and pioneered projects for global museums and zoos. Joe created the Bachelors in Themed Entertainment Design degree program for the University of Southern California and still serves as a visiting professor.

Masaki Kawahara – Executive Creative Director

Masaki Kawahara is a master and leader in Japan. His drive and creative force have helped shape Japan’s cultural entertainment offerings and expanded how guests can engage and interact with much of the country’s most beloved IP. A storyteller and true visionary, he continues to lead innovative immersive projects whilementoring and empowering the next generation of designers.

Piet De Koninck – Creative Master Designer

Piet has been a part of the themed entertainment industry for over 35 years and is recognized as an innovative creator of immersive destinations. He has led the design of 8 theme parks, 2 water parks, and award-winning musicals worldwide. His passion for scenography and storytelling inspired him to create award-winning spectacle musicals, theatre productions, live shows, and recognized television series.

Cyndi McCormack – Concept Developer | Creative Director | Brand Developer & Steward

Cyndi McCormack’s over 30 years of leadership in the leisure and themed entertainment industry has focused on the importance of understanding the guest experience and how it applies to brand development, strategic planning, and immersive design and has shaped projects in attractions, hospitality and retail. She is known for her focus on creating emotionally resonant spaces that connect with guests while elevating the overall brand experience.

Scott Sinclair – Design Director | Concept Designer

Scott Sinclair’s contributions to the creation of engaging places and memorable guest experiences have been seen and experienced around the world for over 40 years. An industry leader in design and illustration for themed entertainment venues, exhibits, interactive displays, branded environments, and the architectural community, Scott has played key roles in the conceptualization and design of many high-profile projects.

This year’s TEA Masters of Their Craft join an incredible group of only 42 other professionals who have earned this prestigious recognition. Each has applied their expertise and passion to advance their field and exemplify the highest standards and work ethic, while inspiring others around them.

To qualify as a Master, the professional must have built a body of work over at least 20 years that includes frequently working on significant and/or signature projects. TEA Masters are diverse and global, representing every facet of the entertainment industry. Their contributions lead to the creation and execution of global experiences, attractions, events, spectaculars, rides, and shows. They love what they do, partnering with colleagues and mentoring those around them.

Each year, the new TEA Masters are carefully chosen by the Selection Committee of current TEA Masters. The Selection Committee receives nominations submitted from around the globe by members of the themed entertainment industry. After vetting each nomination, the Selection Committee employs a rigorous, comprehensive, and thorough voting process over three months, ensuring the right and final honorees are selected.

The 2025 TEA Masters will be honored and celebrated during TEA SATE North America, which is taking place at Knott’s Berry Farm from 20 to 22 October. The induction ceremony will take place on 21 October at the Walter Knot Theatre. Registration for the TEA SATE North America is now open.