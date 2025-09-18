Halloween Haunt returns to Kings Dominion

DOSWELL, Va. — Kings Dominion leaves no tombstone unturned to deliver the region’s premier Halloween experience with Halloween Haunt presented by SNICKERS. Returning this year with all-new thrills and chilling scares, the event opens Friday, September 19, and runs weekends and select days through Sunday, Nov. 2. Highlights for 2025 include a brand-new scare zone, new live entertainment, and night rides on the new launch wing coaster Rapterra. It’s even scarier after dark.

Halloween Haunt features dozens of thrilling attractions, including six haunted mazes, accessible with the purchase of a Haunted Attraction Pass: Blood on the Bayou, CornStalkers: Blood Harvest, F.E.A.R, GrimmWoods, MonsterCon, and Trick or Treat. Guests can also explore five immersive scare zones throughout the park, where fog-shrouded paths and sinister performers create a chilling atmosphere—each zone offering its own unique brand of fear. New for the 2025 season is The Catacombs scare zone, a secret nightclub hidden beneath the Eiffel Tower, where luxury quickly turns to horror as vampires emerge from the shadows.

Guests can also experience frightfully fun entertainment with live shows including Blood Reign and Black Widow Burlesque. New on the Grande Bandstand this year is Terror Rising. Feel the pulse of pure metal mayhem as the band and fierce dancers ignite the stage in a high-energy spectacle of sound, lights, and fear.

Take your Haunt experience into the next dimension with the purchase of an Interactive Lantern. Hidden secrets await you in the fog. Our specialty Interactive Lantern feeds on the energy of a thousand fears – and when brought within the proximity of cursed locations, it reacts in strange & unpredictable ways.

For scare-free family fun, Tricks and Treats returns to Kings Dominion beginning Saturday, Sept. 20. Even the smallest ghouls and goblins will enjoy this daytime event, filled with Halloween activities and entertainment including a Trick-or-Treat trail, crafts, Halloween costume contest, and other not-so-scary experiences. Tricks and Treats runs weekends and select days through Sunday, Nov. 2.

Also on tap this fall, Oktoberfest. Raise a stein to fall at this annual celebration, bringing the spirit of Germany’s world-famous festival to life. Guests can savor premium beers and authentic German favorites like sizzling bratwurst, while lively music and captivating performances set a festive, family-friendly atmosphere. Oktoberfest begins Saturday, Sept. 20 and runs weekends through Nov. 2. Oktoberfest is included with theme park admission.

Kings Dominion is committed to maintaining a place where families and friends can come together to enjoy a one-of-a-kind park full of fun experiences and immersive entertainment. As part of that commitment, we are implementing a chaperone policy. All guests aged 17 years old or younger must be accompanied by a chaperone who is at least 21 years old to be admitted to or remain in the park. The policy will be in effect daily by 2:00 p.m. On Saturday, Sept. 20 the chaperone policy will be in effect beginning at park open.

Park admission includes both Tricks and Treats and Halloween Haunt. Tickets are available online for as low as $39*. For more information on fall events, tickets or the park’s code of conduct, visit kingsdominion.com