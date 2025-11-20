Wavegarden partners with race track designers Tilke to launch a new sports lifestyle resort concept

SAN SEBASTIAN, Spain — Wavegarden, a world leader in artificial wave technology and surfing lagoon design, has partnered with Tilke, the German engineering and architecture company renowned for racetrack design and the largest network of private racing circuits worldwide, to develop world-class surfing destinations for a new generation of lifestyle resorts. This collaboration will create a global network of venues where members can experience the thrill of racing high-performance sports cars and surfing perfect waves – all in one location.

“We are pleased to have been selected as the surf pool technology provider for Tilke´s destination network,” said Fernando Odriozola, Wavegarden’s Chief Commercial Officer. “Their vision is truly remarkable, and this partnership will enhance their offering for current members while attracting a broader audience.”

The car racing circuits will soon feature Wavegarden surf lagoons surrounded by white sandy beaches, luxury villas, restaurants, spas, and a variety of outdoor activities. This innovative concept marks the first time that motorsport and surfing have been brought together on a global scale, setting a new benchmark for premium sports experiences.

“The global reach of our network and our expertise in creating exclusive motorsport destinations, combined with Wavegarden’s groundbreaking surf technology, enable us to deliver an unparalleled experience for the world’s most discerning adventure seekers,” said Christian Epp, Managing Director at Tilke and Co-Founder of the Motorsports Club of Clubs.

These destinations will unite motorsport and surfing into a cohesive global community, accessible through tiered membership programs. Members will have access to Tilke’s existing network of 18 private racing circuits across five continents, 5 under construction and 27 more currently in development – all now enhanced by Wavegarden’s Cove technology, capable of producing more than 25 wave types, from gentle whitewater for beginners to barrels and aerial sections for expert surfers.

“We are creating a global community of people seeking the extraordinary,” added Epp. “This alliance allows us to deliver something truly unique in the luxury lifestyle space.”