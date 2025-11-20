Kissel Entertainment purchases first of its kind ride for USA from Gosetto at 2025 IAAPA

Kissel Entertainment, one of the leading traveling amusement providers in the nation, is proud to announce the purchase of a super thrill ride at the 2025 International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions (IAAPA).

The family-owned business is no stranger to being the “first” when it comes to innovation and expansion in the carnival industry. From being the first in the traveling entertainment industry to be certified Sensory Inclusive® by KultureCity, to being the first carnival in the United States to purchase a Lunarix by KMG, to being the first-ever recipient of the Showperson of the Year award by the Golden Ticket Awards, Kissel has bought a highly-anticipated ride that will be the first of its kind to ever be erected in the United States.

Requiring multiple trailers, the ride will be a spectacular attraction. This is the Kissel’s third purchase from Gosetto, marking an expansive relationship and close collaboration between the family businesses.

“We are honored to have the opportunity to work with the Gosetto family once again. The family-owned business is aligned with Kissel family values and is able to bring our visions to life. They share our enthusiasm for thrill and innovation,” said Savannah Kissel, Chief Experience Officer for Kissel Entertainment.

The ride will debut in 2030, joining a lineup of highly-anticipated engineering feats recently purchased from the company. Kissel premiered its double-decker carousel from Bertazzon this holiday season. Next year, they will start the season with their Revercon log flume water ride. They are expecting shipments soon for rides purchased from Kolmax, KMG, Gosetto, and Rides4U as well.

“Our family is nearing the 100-year anniversary of being in this industry and long-standing American tradition. It fills my heart with pride to see how we were able to begin as a traveling pony ride, and through hard work and a visionary mindset, expand in such a way,” said Madison Kissel, Chief Operating Officer of Kissel Entertainment who provided the approval necessary to make the purchase.

The Kissel’s are keeping details about the ride close to their vest, noting that just like any good experience, anticipation must be built.

“Our motto for this year is: big sh*t poppin’, little sh*t stoppin’. T.I. isn’t the only King of the South,” said Chief Logistics Officer Nicholas Seibert, celebrating.