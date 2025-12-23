Final weekend of Holiday Lights at Lake Compounce

It’s the final season, and the final week, of Holiday Lights at Lake Compounce. After 13 years of holiday magic, this beloved family tradition is coming to an end. Now is the last chance for guests to experience more than 500,000 lights, Connecticut’s Tallest Christmas Tree, festive rides, and classic holiday moments before Holiday Lights officially retires on December 28.

Holiday Lights final days runs Friday from 4 – 9 p.m., Saturday from 3 – 9 p.m., and Sunday from 3 – 8 p.m. Tickets are available online for as low as $19.99. Guests who are looking to visit in 2026 can save up to $70 on Season Passes during the park’s Holiday Sale for a limited time.