TEA announces tickets for the Thea Awards Gala are now on sale

BURBANK, Calif. — The 32nd Annual Thea Awards Gala, the themed entertainment industry’s most anticipated event, will take place on Saturday, 2 May. Hosted by the Themed Entertainment Association (TEA), and presenting partner, Chimelong Group, the Thea Awards Gala will bring together decision-makers, creators, innovators and visionaries who push boundaries and propel the themed entertainment industry forward. Taking place at the JW Marriott Orlando Grand Lakes, tickets and partnership opportunities for the elegant evening are on sale now.

“The Thea Awards Gala is more than a celebration,” shared Melissa Oviedo, CEO of TEA. “The Gala brings together talented professionals from the themed entertainment industry with the owners and operators who are invested in bringing unique, new, remarkable experiences to their guests – achieving excellent standards. While we honor the incredible class of Thea Award winners and honorees, the evening also focuses on the future. This is the ‘room where it all happens’ and we hope anyone who wants to deepen their relationships and build new partnerships within the industry will join us on this amazing night.”

A unique feature of being awarded a Thea Award is the requirement for the owner or operator to provide a comprehensive partner and vendor list to properly credit those who helped deliver the experiences at best-in-class standards. This recognition is a celebration of excellence of the entire industry and highlights the TEA members as leaders in delivering world-class experiences in all areas of themed experiences.

Widely recognized as the highest honors in the global entertainment industry, the Thea Awards Gala follows 2026 TEA INSPIRE. The thought-provoking conference provides attendees with in-depth, peer-led case studies about each Thea Award winner. Networking, learning and connection opportunities are unmatched as winners share raw, transparent insight into how their projects came to be. Unlike other award programs, the Thea Awards require all nominees submit the full partner list and include them during their case study presentations. Because of this distinction, TEA INSPIRE attendees include the owners and operators who provide the green light for immersive, bold, new projects and the contractors, designers and partners who bring them to life.

“TEA INSPIRE and the Thea Awards Gala are unlike any other events in the themed entertainment industry,” Oviedo continued. “No other event provides the opportunity to sit with decision-makers while learning from both peers and competitors in a supportive, engaging and professional environment. TEA INSPIRE and the celebratory Thea Awards Gala are must-attend events for teams and professionals in the themed entertainment industry.”

Registration, powered by ROLLER, is now live at TEAConnect.org. The Thea Awards Gala is an open and inclusive event open to anyone with a passion and interest in celebrating excellence in the themed entertainment industry. Individual ticket prices start at $299. New this year, attendees can opt for a limited, exclusive table package that features a three-course plated dinner served on a custom-curated table with logo recognition, premium open bar for table guests and more.

The 32nd Annual Thea Awards Gala is made possible through the generous support of TEA members and supporters including: Chimelong Group, Presenting Sponsor; World Wide Technology, Recipient Reception Sponsor; Comprehensive Energy Services, Inc., Red Carpet Sponsor; Amazon Web Services (AWS), Spotlight Sponsor; Moongate Design Studio, Graphics Partner; and ROLLER, Registration Partner. Miziker Entertainment serves as the Executive Producer of the prestigious evening.

TEA INSPIRE will take place 29 April – 1 May 2026. The Thea Awards Gala will take place on 2 May 2026. Pricing for both events will increase after 28 February 2026.