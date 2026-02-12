Animal Crossing: New Horizons Aquarium Tour to make stop at Sea Life Grapevine

GRAPEVINE, Texas — The aquarium experience inspired by the Animal Crossing: New Horizons video game on the Nintendo Switch system is coming to SEA LIFE Grapevine! From February 21 – May 25, themed activities will offer Aquarium guests the opportunity to explore the wonders of aquatic life while enjoying the world of Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

At SEA LIFE Grapevine, guests will be able to interact with familiar Animal Crossing characters while learning more about the real-world animal kingdom and coming face-to-fin with thousands of sea creatures.

The event will include:

Animal Crossing: New Horizons photo opportunity, featuring an aquarium-themed background with characters from the game.

Themed signage throughout the Aquarium featuring creature descriptions presented by in-game curator, Blathers, with information directly from the game.

Character standee displays of familiar characters from the game throughout the Aquarium near a wide variety of habitats.

My Nintendo™ kiosks where guests with a Nintendo Account can check in to receive 100 My Nintendo Platinum Points* redeemable on my.nintendo.com for exclusive digital and physical rewards.

Plus, guests will have the opportunity to meet-and-greet Isabelle, Tom Nook or K.K. Slider from the Animal Crossing: New Horizons game on select dates, along with stamp rallies inspired by the game!

Planned character meet-and-greet and stamp rally dates for SEA LIFE Grapevine are:

February 21 – 22

February 28 – March 1

April 3 – 5

Meet-and-greets will be held at various times throughout the day.

Tickets for the experience are included with the cost of general admission and can be purchased from SEA LIFE Grapevine directly.

Members of the media are invited to join us for a sneak-peek on February 20th at 9:30 a.m. or later to experience the activation. There will be opportunities to capture video and photos with a costume character, as well as experience the Animal Crossing: New Horizons game-themed activities throughout the Aquarium.

In the Animal Crossing: New Horizons game, escape to a deserted island and create your own paradise as you explore, create and customize. Your island getaway has a wealth of natural resources that can be used to craft everything from tools to creature comforts. You can hunt down insects at the crack of dawn, decorate your paradise throughout the day or enjoy sunset on the beach while fishing in the ocean. Animal Crossing: New Horizons is available for the Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2 systems.