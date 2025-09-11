Dollywood to host inaugural Run Dollywood race weekend in April 2026

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. — Dollywood has always been a place where memories are measured in smiles — now those memories also can be measured in miles thanks to the inaugural Dollywood Parks & Resorts Run Dollywood race weekend set for April 25-26, 2026.

Participants can enjoy Dollywood’s Flower & Food Festival, as well as the beauty of spring in the Smokies, as they race through the fun-filled course that winds its way through the park and the surrounding area. A full calendar of races is planned for the inaugural event weekend, including the marquee half-marathon slated for Sunday morning. Companion races — a 1-mile kids fun run (ages 4-12), a 5k, a 10k — are scheduled for Saturday morning.

“I love to run myself,” explained Dollywood Parks & Resorts President Eugene Naughton, “so the opportunity to host our very first Run Dollywood race weekend is exciting for me personally! I can’t wait to welcome the runners here to experience one of the most beautiful—and fun—courses they will find anywhere. We’re going to have entertainment and a few surprises along the way that only Dollywood can provide.”

Runners can win exclusive inaugural race medals while enjoying live music and on-course entertainment as they make their way through the award-winning park. All participants receive an inaugural event-specific T-shirt, race bib, and commemorative medal. Following the event, participants can spend the rest of the day enjoying the world-class attractions, entertainment, and fun of the park named the #1 theme park in the United States by Tripadvisor users.

Registration opens soon and will take place on the Run Dollywood page: Dollywood.com/RunDollywood. Starting times for each race will be announced later. Race bib pickup takes place on Friday, April 24, at Dollywood’s HeartSong Lodge & Resort.

For more information about the inaugural Run Dollywood race weekend, visit Dollywood.com/RunDollywood.