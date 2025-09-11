Enter if you dare: The Horrorland Scream Park unleashes its 6th season of terror on Miami

MIAMI — Miami’s #1 scream park is back and scarier than ever. The Horrorland, ranked one of the Top 10 Haunted Houses in the USA by USA Today, is celebrating its 6th terrifying anniversary by transforming Jungle Island into more than 18 acres of pure Halloween nightmare fuel. From September 13 through October 31, 2025, prepare yourself for 30 nights of heart-racing horror, immersive thrills, and unforgettable frights.

This year, The Horrorland promises to be bigger, bloodier, and more terrifying than ever, featuring:

5 All-New Killer Haunted Houses – bigger, darker, and scarier than ever, packed with Hollywood-level sets, deranged storylines, and heart-stopping terror at every turn

– bigger, darker, and scarier than ever, packed with Hollywood-level sets, deranged storylines, and heart-stopping terror at every turn Immersive Scare Zones – where the shadows move, the screams echo, and the monsters are always closer than you think

– where the shadows move, the screams echo, and the monsters are always closer than you think Cirque-Style Horror Shows & Fire Performances – jaw-dropping, death-defying spectacles of fear and flame that will leave you gasping

– jaw-dropping, death-defying spectacles of fear and flame that will leave you gasping The Coffin Bar & Ghostly Beer Garden – sip on sinister cocktails and haunted brews that keep the night chillingly alive

– sip on sinister cocktails and haunted brews that keep the night chillingly alive Cemetery Food Village – wickedly good bites, devilish desserts, and horror-inspired eats to satisfy your darkest cravings

– wickedly good bites, devilish desserts, and horror-inspired eats to satisfy your darkest cravings Macabre Games, Live DJs & Interactive Photo Ops – a scream-fueled Halloween festival pulsing with music, madness, and endless frights

“Our fans know that we never repeat the same show twice,” said Francisco Santos, Creative Director of The Horrorland. “For our 6th season, we’re unleashing a completely new lineup of haunted houses and experiences designed to push boundaries and deliver Miami’s ultimate Halloween event.”

The Horrorland runs Thursday through Sunday nights, 7 PM – 11 PM, rain or shine. With only 30 nights to experience Miami’s premier Halloween scream park, tickets are expected to sell out quickly. Fast Passes are also available for guests who dare to skip the line.