Food Network star, Josh Hedquist, brings OG ZAZA to Mall of America

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — Mall of America is gearing up to serve guests their new favorite slice with the highly anticipated opening of OG ZAZA. From the local Twin Cities culinary star, Josh Hedquist, comes a bold and buzzworthy pizza concept that is sure to leave foodies wanting more.

Behind the pizza pies is Josh Hedquist, a name familiar to Food Network fans. Hedquist is a three-time winner of Guy’s Grocery Games, recently competed on Chopped, and has been featured on the iconic series Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives with Guy Fieri. Hedquist is now bringing his East Coast-inspired pizzas and nationally recognized talent to Minnesota’s most iconic shopping destination.

OG ZAZA is known for its personal-sized New Haven style pizzas, featuring a fermented dough that results in a crispy, charred, yet chewy crust. Each pie is cooked to perfection in just five minutes, and every ingredient is thoughtfully sourced, and made from scratch. OG ZAZA is fast, fresh, and full of flavor, crafted with the same attention to detail that’s made the brand a cult favorite across Minnesota.

“We’re proud to welcome OG ZAZA to our culinary offerings, further elevating the Mall’s vibrant dining experience,” said Carrie Charleston, Vice President, Head of Leasing at Mall of America. “Josh Hedquist’s energy, creativity, and passion for flavor are unmatched and his unique take on New Haven style pizza brings something truly special to our guests.”

The Mall of America opening marks a major step forward for the fast-growing brand, which already boasts locations in Shakopee, Saint Paul, and a fleet of mobile pizza trailers rolling through the metro area.

OG ZAZA will be located on Level 3, North and is set to open Fall 2025.