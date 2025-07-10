PortAventura World takes a further step in its commitment to cognitive accessibility and inclusion of visitors with autism

PortAventura World is reinforcing its commitment to individuals with autism through two major initiatives: the introduction of Julia, Sesame Street’s first character with autism, to the family-friendly SésamoAventura area; and the implementation of accessible signage with pictograms, developed in collaboration with the Tarragona-based association Todos en Azul and the Centro Aragonés para la Comunicación Aumentativa y Alternativa – ARASAAC. These initiatives aim to enhance the experience of visitors with autism and promote greater visibility of neurodiversity.

A new heroine in SésamoAventura

Julia is a young girl with autism who is sensitive, creative, and passionate about drawing. For the first time in Europe, she appears in a special performance in SésamoAventura, where she showcases her artistic talent alongside other beloved Sesame friends. This initiative seeks to normalize, through entertainment, different ways of communicating, feeling, and interacting with the world.

Julia was created in 2015 as part of the global initiative “See Amazing in All Children”. She was developed after two years of collaboration with over 250 organizations and autism experts to ensure accurate and positive representation. Julia became the first character with autism and made her TV debut in the episode “Meet Julia”. Since then, Sesame Workshop, the nonprofit behind Sesame Street, has been offering free educational resources featuring Julia to foster inclusion and promote understanding of neurodiversity.

A step further towards truly inclusive leisure

The integration of Julia and the use of pictograms are part of PortAventura World’s social sustainability strategy, which promotes an inclusive leisure model. Initiatives such as installing hearing loops for the deaf, offering adapted virtual reality experiences in the ride Uncharted: The Enigma of Penitence, and the PortAventura Dreams Village project for families with seriously ill children, consolidate the resort as an inclusive environment for all.

“Julia’s arrival represents so many children who, like her, see and feel the world differently. We want them to feel seen, welcomed, and understood. With her, and with the new pictograms, we continue building a PortAventura World where diversity is not only included, but proudly embraced. We are very proud of our collaboration with Todos en Azul and ARASAAC, which undoubtedly allows us to continue learning and giving visibility to the community,” states Choni Fernández, Director of Sustainability, Customer, and Communications at PortAventura World.

“With the mission to help all children grow smarter, stronger, and kinder, we are committed to creating stories where they see themselves reflected. Julia was created to help children with autism feel recognized and valued, and to foster empathy and understanding among their peers. We are thrilled that Julia brings her message of inclusion to families across Europe at PortAventura World in such a meaningful and joyful way. This is a perfect example of our strong partnership and shared values”, adds Bernhard Gloeggler, Managing Director of Sesame Workshop Europe.

A Commitment That Also Embraces Families

These initiatives are part of a long-standing commitment to supporting families with diverse needs. Through the PortAventura Foundation, the resort supports projects such as PortAventura Dreams Village, which offers free stays to families with children suffering from serious illnesses. In addition, the resort has strengthened its commitment to accessibility with measures like hearing loops and visual technology developed with Visualfy, as well as specific benefits for people with disabilities, including free admission, adapted access, personalized assistance, and mobility services. At PortAventura World, inclusion is a real and shared experience.