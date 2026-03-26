Six Flags New England kicks off 2026 season with the launch of Quantum Accelerator

AGAWAM, Mass. — Six Flags New England opens its gates for another season of thrills and family fun on Saturday, April 11. Headlining the 2026 season is the debut of Quantum Accelerator, New England’s first dual-launch straddle coaster. Season Passholders will receive exclusive first access to the new ride during opening weekend. Access to all other guests begins Friday, April 17, as the park kicks off daily operation for Spring Break Days.

“Quantum Accelerator brings a new level of excitement to the park and to the region,” Park Manager Bill Falzone said. “We’re proud to add this coaster to our attraction lineup as it represents our park’s commitment to delivering unmatched thrills, immersive entertainment and lifelong memories. The 2026 season is shaping up to be a truly exceptional year for both our longtime fans and the many new guests we look forward to welcoming.”

Quantum Accelerator is a family‑friendly thrill ride featuring two high‑energy launches, rapid twists and turns, 11 airtime moments and speeds up to 45 miles per hour. Riders lean forward and grab handlebars instead of sitting in a traditional seat. The low‑profile design enhances the sensation of speed through tight curves and banked maneuvers. The adventure begins with a launch from 0 to 30 miles per hour out of the station, followed by a second burst mid‑course that accelerates riders to 45 miles per hour for the final half of the journey.

Quantum Accelerator key stats include:

Location: Crackaxle Canyon

Top Speed: 45 mph

Top Height: 59 feet

Track Length: 2,604 feet

Minimum rider height: 48”

Maximum rider height: 77”

Crackaxle Canyon Updates

The arrival of the park’s newest coaster is breathing new life into Crackaxle Canyon, highlighting a series of enhancements designed to elevate the guest experience. Nearby, Screamore Gadgets features new retail offerings, while Doc Pemberton’s Refresh Station provides convenient Coca‑Cola® beverage options. JB’s Smokehouse, located directly across from Quantum Accelerator, is introducing new menu items that honor the new ride alongside its daily smoked barbecue. Additions this season include salads and sirloin steak sandwiches, giving guests more variety and fresh dining options.

New, Elevated Food Experiences

Across the park, Six Flags New England continues to invest in its food and beverage program with upgraded ingredients, expanded menus, and the fully renovated Riverboat Café. Guests will find elevated versions of familiar favorites, including house‑made mac and cheese and freshly hand‑breaded chicken tenders, along with a new hand‑breaded fish and chips offering this year. Additional enhancements include deep‑fried Brussels sprouts and a selection of bold, house‑made sauces at Chop Six. These updates are designed to improve quality, variety, and consistency, giving guests more appealing dining choices throughout their visit.

“We’re focused on elevating every visit through great food and exceptional experiences,” said Executive Chef Josh Streeter.

A Full Season of Exciting Events

Following opening weekend April 11 and 12, the park then launches daily operation for Spring Break April 17 through 26. Weekend operation will return through Memorial Day weekend. Six Flags New England will kick off its daily operation June 17.

Six Flags New England will offer an impressive lineup of special events for the 2026 season, including: