Industrial robot arm reveals hidden detail in Lego artwork for public audience

EINDHOVEN — An industrial robot arm is being used to explore a LEGO artwork live for the public in Eindhoven, revealing details that visitors would normally overlook. The installation, launched this week as part of the exhibition Bricks of Wonder, introduces the Robotic Art Experience, a new format combining robotics and LEGO art.

Bricks of Wonder is a large scale exhibition featuring artworks made from LEGO bricks by artist Dirk Denoyelle, one of the first LEGO Certified Professionals in the world. Often described as a LEGO legend, Denoyelle is known for combining technical precision with humour and storytelling. Within this context, the robotic installation offers a new way of looking at highly detailed compositions.

The robotic arm, equipped with a high resolution camera, follows a programmed route across an artwork, capturing and enlarging details in real time. These images are displayed on surrounding screens, allowing visitors to collectively observe structures, connections and small visual elements that are difficult to take in at once.

The installation centres on Chocowood, a work by comedian, engineer and artist Dirk Denoyelle, known for its dense composition of scenes, characters and visual narratives. By guiding the viewer across the artwork step by step, the robot reveals layers that would otherwise remain unnoticed.

Developed by Producer The Experience Link, on the initiative of its Strategy Director Peter Tabernal, the Robotic Art Experience represents a new approach to presenting complex LEGO artworks. The installation uses an industrial robot arm (Doosan Robotics M0617), provided by Dormac Robotics.

The project is being presented for the first time in Eindhoven, part of the Brainport region and internationally recognised as a leading hub for technology, design and innovation. This ecosystem provides a natural context for a project in which robotics and creativity intersect.

The installation will remain on display for a limited period before touring internationally.