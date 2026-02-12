Chance Rides and Reverchon announce new partnership

Gilles Reverchon (left) and Aaron Landrum of Chance announce their partnership during the IISF Trade Show.

GIBSONTON, Fla. — Two legendary amusement rides companies; Kansas – based Chance Rides and France -based Reverchon are proud to announce a new partnership aimed at better serving the North American amusement market.

By combining their collective decades of experience in the amusement ride industry, Chance and Reverchon are joining forces to deliver enhanced value, efficiency, and service to their customers across the Americas.

As the first step in this new partnership, Chance will manufacture one of Reverchon’s best‑selling attractions, the Spinning Coaster Stall Turn, at its Wichita, Kansas facility.

This iconic coaster element will be produced locally and delivered to customers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

The ride will be manufactured in compliance with ASTM and EN safety and quality standards, ensuring reliability, performance, and regulatory alignment across markets.

This licensing partnership is expected to generate significant efficiencies, shorter lead times, and improved customer service—particularly through enhanced availability and distribution of service parts—reinforcing both companies’ commitment to innovation, excellence and customer support.Chance Rides and Reverchon are proud and delighted to launch this new service at the beginning of the second quarter of 2026, marking an important milestone in their shared vision for the future of the industry!