More water, more jungle and more thrills: this is what the new experiences at PortAventura World will be like

PortAventura World will expand its family leisure offering in 2026 with the addition of “Coral Bay, La Leyenda Perdida”, a new family zone at Caribe Aquatic Park, and “Makamanu Jungle, The Adventure Trek”, an open-air adventure experience among walkways, tunnels and greenery in the Polynesia area of PortAventura Park. Both additions will strengthen the resort’s offering with new spaces designed for families.

With these additions, the resort continues to expand its family leisure offering with new ways to enjoy the summer, investing in immersive, shared experiences designed for all ages.

“Coral Bay, La Leyenda Perdida”: a new family water area

Inspired by a sunken ancient pirate bay rising once more from the depths of the sea, “Coral Bay, La Leyenda Perdida” will be a new family zone of more than 6,000 m² that will expand the offering at Caribe Aquatic Park following the best year for visitor numbers in its history. The new area will combine water, adventure and exploration in a themed setting that conceals the remains of an ancient pirate hideout lost beneath the ocean.

Its highlights will include “Cyclone”, the world’s second water coaster and the first in Europe designed for the whole family; “Bahía Pirata”, considered the world’s first multi-adventure pool; “The Crab”, a multi-slide tower with five different routes; and “Splash Port”, an interactive water zone designed for younger children. The experience will be rounded off by “El Bucanero”, a new dining venue, along with rest areas integrated into the theming of this bay beneath the sea.

“Makamanu Jungle, The Adventure Trek”: family adventure among walkways and greenery

For its part, “Makamanu Jungle, The Adventure Trek” will transform the Polynesia area into a new open-air family adventure experience surrounded by tropical greenery.

The 135-metre trail will combine elevated paths, rope tunnels, bridges and high-level structures integrated into the existing landscape, reimagining the space as an ancient volcanic quarry hidden deep in the jungle. The area will also feature direct access from Far West, connecting the two areas of PortAventura Park via a passage that invites visitors to venture into Polynesia.

Designed to be enjoyed as a family and to suit different levels of adventure, the experience will feature 18 elevated treehouse-style cabins, 20 rope tunnels, 3 net ladders and 4 slides, as well as a large four-storey central structure with various levels of adventure tailored to different types of visitor.

The new area will include spaces accessible to people with reduced mobility and a harnessed rope course for those seeking a more intense experience.

Along the trail, visitors will also find subtle nods to Makamanu’s historical legacy, incorporating visual references inspired by the iconic show that for years was part of the resort’s identity.

New experiences to keep reinventing the summer

These new attractions, which will open to the public in the summer, form part of the continuous growth of PortAventura World, which continues to invest in adding new experiences capable of surprising both first-time visitors to the resort and those who return each season.

With Coral Bay and Makamanu Jungle, the resort reinforces its position as one of the leading family holiday destinations in southern Europe, expanding an offering in which each summer aims to feel different from the last.