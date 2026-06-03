Ripley’s Grand Prairie honors Marilyn Monroe’s 100th birthday with limited-time display of iconic dress

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas — One of the most famous dresses in entertainment history is coming to North Texas this summer. In celebration of what would have been Marilyn Monroe’s 100th birthday, Ripley’s Believe It or Not! Grand Prairie will showcase a limited-time display beginning June 5 featuring the legendary Marilyn Monroe “Happy Birthday” dress, along with memorabilia connected to the star’s life, career and enduring pop culture legacy.

Born Norma Jeane Mortenson on June 1, 1926, Marilyn Monroe became one of Hollywood’s most recognizable icons. On May 19, 1962, she famously sang “Happy Birthday” to President John F. Kennedy while wearing a sparkling Jean Louis dress adorned with more than 6,000 hand-sewn rhinestones.

Ripley’s Believe It or Not! World Entertainment purchased the dress in 2016 for $4.8 million, making it the most expensive dress ever sold at auction. From her signature screen presence to her timeless fashion, Monroe remains a symbol of Old Hollywood glamour and continues to captivate fans around the world.

For a limited time only, North Texans can see the famous dress up close at Ripley’s Believe It or Not! Grand Prairie, along with additional pieces connected to Monroe’s story. The display gives local guests and summer travelers a rare opportunity to experience a piece of entertainment history in the heart of North Texas.

“Marilyn Monroe remains one of the most recognizable icons in pop culture history,” said Ripley Entertainment’s Regional Manager Rachel Rotella. “With visitors looking for unique experiences across North Texas this summer, this is a rare opportunity to see Marilyn Monroe’s dress that represents one of the most unforgettable moments in Hollywood history.”

The Marilyn Monroe display is included with admission to Ripley’s Believe It or Not! Grand Prairie, where guests can explore hundreds of rare and unusual artifacts and get hands-on with unbelievable interactives.