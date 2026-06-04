Fort Wayne Zoo welcomes California Sea Lion, Quinty

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — Fort Wayne Zoo is excited to announce the arrival of a female California sea lion named Quinty. Quinty arrived at the Zoo on June 2, 2026, at 9:10 a.m., as guests were able to see the exclusive transport process when she arrived from an institution accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums in Edmonton, Alberta, Canda. Quinty is currently residing in quarantine behind-the-scenes in Coastal Cove.

“The quarantine process is an incredibly important time that allows our veterinary and animal care teams to ensure she is both healthy and thriving as she adjusts to her new home. Each animal is a distinct individual with a unique medical history, personality, likes and dislikes, etc. This period allows the Animal Care Team to get to know Quinty in a low-stress environment and is the first step in ensuring Quinty thrives at the Fort Wayne Zoo.” States Michelle Smurl, Vice President of Animal Care and Conservation Education.

“We are excited to welcome another California sea lion to the Fort Wayne Zoo and it was especially cool that guests were able to see the transport process.” said Rick Schuiteman, Zoo Executive Director & CEO. “One of the many things we love about Coastal Cove is that the pinnipeds are now able to quarantine in the same space they will live in. This means that rather than quarantining in a separate building and then move, she is already there, getting used to the sights, sounds, and smells.”

Upon successfully completing time in quarantine, Quinty will then be introduced to California sea lions, Valkyrie and Cassandra, and harbor seals, Ronan and Bubba.

The Zoo plays an active role in the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA) California Sea Lion Species Survival Plan, a program that seeks to maintain genetic diversity and long-term sustainability of species with significant conservation value.

To create a better future for this species, the Fort Wayne Zoo partners with the Pacific Mammal Marine Center, a conservation organization that focuses on the rescue, rehabilitation, and release of Pacific marine mammals like seals and sea lions.

While Quinty is not currently on-habitat to see, please follow our social media for the most up to date information. Interviews with Animal Care Team can be scheduled, but media will not have access to see Quinty.