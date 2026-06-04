Slick City Action Park names Josh Cole chief marketing officer

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. — Slick City Action Park, the world’s first indoor slide and action park featuring proprietary dry-slide technology, today announced the appointment of Josh Cole as its first Chief Marketing Officer. Cole joins the company’s executive leadership team as Slick City continues its rapid expansion across North America and internationally, with 40 parks now open and 110 more in development.

Cole brings more than two decades of experience building high-growth consumer and franchise brands. He has served as Chief Marketing Officer for leading experiential and franchise concepts including Sky Zone, TITLE Boxing Club and Sandbox VR, and previously held leadership roles with Universal Studios.

“Josh has been part of the Slick City story from almost the beginning,” said Bron Launsby, CEO and Co-Founder of Slick City. “He began advising our team when we had just two locations open and played a strategic role in helping establish the foundation for our franchise growth. As we scale nationally and internationally, bringing Josh into the organization full-time is a natural next step. His track record of building category-defining brands and supporting franchisees at scale makes him uniquely qualified to help lead Slick City’s next chapter.”

Cole previously served as a strategic advisor to Slick City and brings extensive experience scaling consumer and franchise brands. As CMO of Sky Zone, he helped grow the brand from 80 to more than 200 locations across 10 countries. As Vice President of Digital Marketing and E-Commerce for Universal Studios Hollywood, he helped grow direct-to-consumer revenue from $1 million to more than $125 million annually while building the park’s social media presence from zero to more than three million followers.

“What attracted me to Slick City from the beginning was how clearly differentiated the concept is,” said Cole. “When people see the attractions for the first time, the reaction is almost always, ‘I want to do that.’ What’s especially powerful is that the appeal extends well beyond children– more than 27% of Slick City’s guests are adults, primarily parents enjoying the experience alongside their kids. The brand has built tremendous momentum through innovation, operational excellence and franchisee support, and I’m excited to help establish Slick City as the defining brand in active family entertainment.”

As CMO, Cole will oversee brand strategy, digital marketing, consumer acquisition, franchise marketing support, public relations, partnerships and customer engagement initiatives. His focus will include strengthening national brand awareness while expanding the local marketing programs that help franchisees drive traffic, revenue and long-term profitability.

“Consumers continue to prioritize experiences that bring families together, and Slick City is uniquely positioned to capitalize on that trend,” Cole added. “The concept appeals to kids, parents and groups alike, creating a shared experience that is increasingly rare in today’s entertainment market. My goal is to help make Slick City the first brand families think of when they’re looking for an unforgettable day out together.”

Cole holds a Master of Arts degree from the University of Chicago and a Bachelor of Science degree from Boston University. He is a frequent speaker at industry conferences including Brandweek and Adweek events and has been featured in publications including Adweek, Forbes, Marketing Brew and U.S. News & World Report.