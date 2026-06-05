Kings Dominion introduces Flexible Membership, unlocking access to Carowinds, Six Flags Great Adventure and more

DOSWELL, Va. — Six Flags Entertainment Corporation, North America’s largest regional amusement park operator, is introducing a new way for guests across the Mid-Atlantic to experience more thrills, more family fun and more value with the launch of its innovative Membership program at Kings Dominion & Soak City.

For the first time, guests visiting Kings Dominion can enjoy expanded regional access through a flexible, subscription-style Membership designed to connect guests to a robust collection of parks across the East.

Launching June 8, the program provides year-round, multi-park access at an affordable monthly rate, making it easier than ever for guests from Richmond, Fredericksburg, Washington, D.C., Baltimore, Virginia Beach, Norfolk, Charlottesville, Raleigh, Greensboro, Charlotte, Roanoke, Dover and surrounding communities to turn day trips into ongoing experiences.

“Kings Dominion sits at the center of one of the most dynamic regions in the country, within easy reach of millions of guests,” said Jennifer Schofield, Kings Dominion park manager. “Our new Membership program unlocks that geographic advantage, giving families and thrill seekers more flexibility, more value and more reasons to visit not just Kings Dominion, but an entire network of incredible parks.”

A SMARTER WAY TO EXPERIENCE THE REGION

With its central location along the I-95 corridor, Kings Dominion serves as a gateway to a wide range of destinations now included in the Gold Membership.

Guests can expand their experiences beyond a single park with access to:

Kings Dominion & Soak City — Virginia’s premier theme park, featuring the most roller coasters of any park in the state, including Twisted Timbers and Pantherian, plus the new launch wing coaster Rapterra. Guests also enjoy one of the region’s most expansive kids’ areas, designed for all-day family play, alongside a robust lineup of entertainment including live shows, seasonal festivals, a drone and fireworks show and family programming. Soak City—included with admission—offers a complete water park experience with slides, wave pools and a lazy river, delivering unmatched value in a single destination.

— Virginia’s premier theme park, featuring the most roller coasters of any park in the state, including Twisted Timbers and Pantherian, plus the new launch wing coaster Rapterra. Guests also enjoy one of the region’s most expansive kids’ areas, designed for all-day family play, alongside a robust lineup of entertainment including live shows, seasonal festivals, a drone and fireworks show and family programming. Soak City—included with admission—offers a complete water park experience with slides, wave pools and a lazy river, delivering unmatched value in a single destination. Carowinds & Carolina Harbor — Located on the North Carolina–South Carolina border, featuring Fury 325 alongside family-friendly attractions and a full water park experience.

— Located on the North Carolina–South Carolina border, featuring Fury 325 alongside family-friendly attractions and a full water park experience. Six Flags Great Adventure, Wild Safari and Hurricane Harbor — A premier destination in New Jersey combining world-class coasters, an African-style truck tour experience and a major water park.

— A premier destination in New Jersey combining world-class coasters, an African-style truck tour experience and a major water park. Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom — A Pennsylvania favorite offering a blend of classic rides, coasters and water attractions.

— A Pennsylvania favorite offering a blend of classic rides, coasters and water attractions. Six Flags Over Georgia and Hurricane Harbor — A top regional park near Atlanta featuring thrill rides, family attractions and water park experiences.

— A top regional park near Atlanta featuring thrill rides, family attractions and water park experiences. Six Flags White Water — A dedicated water park in Marietta, Ga.

— A dedicated water park in Marietta, Ga. Six Flags New England & Hurricane Harbor — New England’s largest theme park with a diverse lineup of rides and attractions.

From weekend getaways to extended road trips, Membership provides more opportunities to explore multiple destinations without purchasing additional tickets.

BUILT FOR MID-ATLANTIC AND BEYOND

The Kings Dominion Membership program reflects how guests across Virginia, the Carolinas and the surrounding region prefer to experience entertainment, with flexibility, accessibility and ongoing value at its core.

Key benefits include:

Low monthly payments that make frequent visits more affordable

Continuous access with no need for annual renewals

Regional park access at the Gold level

All-park access at the Prestige level, including destinations like Cedar Point in Sandusky, Ohio, Knott’s Berry Farm in Buena Park, California and Six Flags Over Texas in Arlington, Texas

Free general parking at select parks

Discounts on food, beverages and merchandise

Bring-a-friend offers and seasonal promotions

Ongoing Pass Perks that deliver added value throughout the year

Unlike traditional season passes, Memberships provide a full 12 months of access beginning on the date of purchase and renew automatically, allowing for uninterrupted fun.

TURNING VISITS INTO YEAR-ROUND TRADITIONS

For guests within Kings Dominion’s extended market, including communities across Virginia, Maryland, North Carolina, Washington, D.C., and Delaware, Membership transforms how — and how often — they visit.

With its unmatched combination of thrill rides, family attractions and an included water park, Kings Dominion offers a compelling home base for repeat visits throughout the year.

Instead of planning a single seasonal trip, families can enjoy spontaneous visits, short getaways or multi-park adventures throughout the year. Whether it is a quick afternoon visit from Richmond, a weekend trip from the D.C. area or a longer getaway from the Carolinas, Membership creates more opportunities to make lasting memories.

The launch aligns with the start of peak summer travel, offering a timely option for families seeking to extend summer fun into a full year of entertainment.

Schofield also noted that a Kings Dominion Membership grants access to regional Halloween events plus winter celebrations at Six Flags Great Adventure, Carowinds and Six Flags Over Georgia. “Guests today are looking for flexibility and value in how they spend their time,” Schofield said. “Membership delivers both, giving our guests more ways to experience the parks they love while discovering new ones along the way. It’s an economical passport to visit again and again.”

AVAILABLE JUNE 8

Guests can explore Membership options, pricing and included parks beginning June 8 by visiting www.SixFlags.com/kingsdominion