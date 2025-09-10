FACE Amusement and Guy Fieri Foundation bring teddy bears to Central Park for the annual New York City Buddy Walk

NEW YORK, N.Y.— FACE Amusement Group joined forces with The Guy Fieri Foundation and National Down Syndrome Society (NDSS) for the 30th Annual NYC Buddy Walk® at Times Square, one of the country’s largest Down syndrome advocacy and awareness events.

Gathering in Times Square, more than 2,500 participants joined the Buddy Walk to celebrate community, shift perceptions, and stand for greater opportunities for individuals with Down syndrome.

As part of the day’s festivities, FACE Amusement Group and The Guy Fieri Foundation donated a teddy bear to every participant, spreading joy and reinforcing their shared commitment to NDSS’s mission.

The Buddy Walk® was held in advance of National Teddy Bear Day, September 9, a day honoring one of childhood’s most beloved toys. Teddy bears remain a universal symbol of comfort and connection—making the gift especially meaningful for families and participants.

“We’re honored to stand alongside NDSS in their mission to empower individuals with Down syndrome and their families,” said Bucky Mabe, CEO of FACE Amusement Group. “Through our Bear Hugs program and our ongoing partnership with NDSS and The Guy Fieri Foundation, we’re able to give back in meaningful ways that celebrate inclusion and make a positive impact nationwide.”

The bear donation is part of FACE’s Bear Hugs program, which transforms guest prizes won at FACE locations into charitable contributions. Now in its sixth year, Bear Hugs has donated more than 20,000 bears to local first responders and national organizations like NDSS.

This year’s collaboration marks the continuation of FACE Amusement Group’s ongoing partnership with NDSS and The Guy Fieri Foundation. Together, the organizations are committed to uplifting families, creating joyful experiences, and amplifying the voices of individuals with Down syndrome.