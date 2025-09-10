Six Flags Hurricane Harbor Los Angeles wins ‘Turnstile Award’ at Golden Ticket Awards

LOS ANGELES — Six Flags Hurricane Harbor Los Angeles was honored with the Turnstile Award at this year’s Golden Ticket Awards (GTA). Personally chosen by Gary Slade, publisher and editor-in-chief of Amusement Today, this year’s Publisher’s Pick Turnstile Award went to Los Angeles’ favorite water park for “its creative tribute to transformation, resilience and the joy of rediscovery.”

Presented annually, the prestigious GTA recognizes excellence in the amusement park industry. The awards are calculated from an international poll conducted by Amusement Today, an Arlington, Texas-based publication that covers amusement and water park news and trends. Winners were announced at a special event hosted at Carowinds over the weekend.

Six Flags Hurricane Harbor Los Angeles originally opened on June 16, 1995, meaning this past summer marked the 30th anniversary for the water park. This milestone occasion was commemorated with a multimillion-dollar makeover that included numerous enhancements for both guests and park associates.

The park-wide improvements include:

A creative narrative that reimagines the water park as a tropical island village and is woven throughout the experience including now bringing the park’s iconic volcano to life with periodic rumbling effects and bursts of mist

Restoration of all slides including vibrant new exterior colors, canopies and resurfacing for smoother and faster rides

Repainting of key areas including focal areas such as other attractions, food and beverage and merchandise locations

Extensive new landscaping that amplifies the park beautification and offers added shade

Increased number of cabanas and the return of food and beverage services

Upgraded food options and new frozen cocktail selections

State-of-the-art conveyor belt to now carry tubes to the top of Tornado

Refreshed restrooms and changing areas

New sound system, signage and employee uniforms that augment the themed environment

Unlimited Fun

Hurricane Harbor Los Angeles concluded its momentous season on Labor Day; however, the fun never ends with Six Flags. The Most Valuable Pass (MVP) Sale has been extended, but only through Sept. 14. Guests now have a few extra days to secure the best deal of the year. Passholders enjoy unlimited visits to over 40 parks, including Hurricane Harbor Los Angeles and sister park Magic Mountain, through the end of 2025 and 2026, along with exclusive perks and benefits that make every visit even more memorable.