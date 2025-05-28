Lake Compounce introduces largest Kids Fest ever this June

BRISTOL, Conn. — Lake Compounce, The Official Park of Family Fun,introduces new pint-sized thrills this June with its beloved Kids Fest event series. Complete with meet and greets with beloved characters and family entertainment every single Saturday and Sunday throughout the month of June, the largest and most interactive Kids Fest ever will offer entertainment all month long. The festivities kick off on Saturday, May 31 in Kiddie Land.

This year, Kids Fest is filled with big surprises as families can enjoy meet and greets with different characters each weekend. Details include:

May 31 – June 1: Peppa Pig and her brother George – with oinktastic fun for everyone

June 7-8 & 21-22: Daniel Tiger from Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood, the beloved PBS KIDS series from Fred Rogers Productions

June 14-15: The iconic Power Rangers – uniting powers and saving the world

June 28-29: Blippi, Come on! Be curious and get silly!

“Kids Fest is all about creating joy for families,” said Doug Hemphill, General Manager at Lake Compounce. “This year’s lineup was designed to give kids unforgettable moments with the characters they love while giving parents new reasons to come back again and again. From meet-and-greets to new themed snacks, it’s a celebration of family fun all month long.”

The month-long event will also include themed treats like the new Kids Lunchbox, Unicorn Milkshakes and endless entertainment, all included with park admission. Families will be able to enjoy endless rides on Kiddie Land attractions and beloved roller coasters like the award-winning Boulder Dash and nearly 100-year-old Wildcat roller coaster. Plus, Connecticut’s Largest Water Park, Crocodile Cove is now open offering more than 50 rides and slides for the whole family.

Kids Fest is part of the Ultimate Season of Family Fun at Lake Compounce. This year’s event lineup is bigger and better than ever before, offering a new reason for families to visit every single month. Details include:

Fourth of July Celebration : Families from New England and beyond are invited to celebrate America with dazzling fireworks on July 4 and 5 and live performances on the park’s iconic floating stage on July 4, 5 and 6.

: Families from New England and beyond are invited to celebrate America with dazzling fireworks on July 4 and 5 and live performances on the park’s iconic floating stage on July 4, 5 and 6. NEW! Splashbucklers: Ahoy! Pirates take center, floating, stage Tuesdays through Sundays from July 12 through August 17 during the park’s first-ever pirate themed stunt show. This thrilling pirate themed stunt show will thrill audiences with swashbuckling stunts and laugh-out-loud comedy.

Ahoy! Pirates take center, floating, stage Tuesdays through Sundays from July 12 through August 17 during the park’s first-ever pirate themed stunt show. This thrilling pirate themed stunt show will thrill audiences with swashbuckling stunts and laugh-out-loud comedy. NEW! Drone Shows – Drones take the sky over the lake on August 30 & 31 and September 1 for a spectacular display of synchronized drones, lighting up the night sky with park-inspired and fan-favorite designs.

– Drones take the sky over the lake on August 30 & 31 and September 1 for a spectacular display of synchronized drones, lighting up the night sky with park-inspired and fan-favorite designs. NEW! at Phantom Fall Fest – This season, Lake Compounce will debut an all-new haunted house as it adds its scariest haunted house to its fourth annual day to night Halloween event. The frights return select days from September 20 through October 26.

– This season, Lake Compounce will debut an all-new haunted house as it adds its scariest haunted house to its fourth annual day to night Halloween event. The frights return select days from September 20 through October 26. Holiday Lights – New England’s favorite family holiday tradition returns with more than 500,000 lights, Connecticut’s Tallest Christmas Tree, festive food options and more select days from November 28 through December 28.

Meet and greets and access to Kids Fest are included free with park admission. Single day tickets are on sale now for as low as $34.99 when visitors purchase online. Park-goers looking to make the most of the season can save up to $70 now on 2025 Season Passes and enjoy a variety of perks with select passes including free parking, discounts on food and beverage, retail discounts and more.