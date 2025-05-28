Innovation on the Slide: How Slick City and VLocker are redefining the entertainment experience

In the dynamic world of family entertainment, standing still is not an option. For Bron Launsby, co-founder of Slick City, innovation is not just a strategy — it’s the lifeblood of the business. What started as a singular attraction inside a trampoline park has now evolved into a groundbreaking indoor slide park concept that’s taking the U.S. by storm — and it’s powered by more than gravity. Behind the scenes, a quiet revolution is also happening, thanks to a smart locker solution provided by VLocker, a company equally committed to innovation, efficiency, and exceptional guest experience.

From Prototype to Park Phenomenon

Slick City was born from an “aha” moment. After integrating a prototype slide from Slick Slide into his trampoline park and watching it become a runaway hit, Bron knew he was onto something bigger. Alongside Gary Schmit, the patent-holding engineer behind the slides, Bron envisioned a new kind of indoor attraction — one focused purely on the exhilaration of sliding.

“I’ve always thrived on staying ahead of customer expectations,” Bron says. “My background as a corporate retail buyer taught me to anticipate needs and drive innovation — skills that translated seamlessly into the world of experiential entertainment.”

The result? A completely slide-centric destination that redefines what a family entertainment centre (FEC) can be. With multiple locations already open and more in the pipeline, Slick City’s rapid success is a testament to Bron’s forward-thinking approach.

The VLocker Advantage: Operational Brilliance Behind the Fun

But delivering a seamless guest experience involves more than just the thrill of the slides. One of Bron’s early challenges was managing guest belongings in a high-volume environment. Having spent years operating trampoline parks, he had tried running lockers in-house—until the headaches became too costly.

“Once we launched Slick City, partnering with VLocker was one of the first decisions we made,” he recalls. “I’d worked with them for over a decade and knew firsthand the difference they could make.”

VLocker brought to the table a revenue-sharing model that allowed Slick City to offer secure, cashless, credit-card-enabled storage for guests — without the operational burden or upfront capital expense. In an industry where every square foot and staff minute count, this was a game-changer.

A Seamless Fit: Design, Branding, and Expansion

More than just functional, the lockers were tailored to fit Slick City’s brand and capacity needs. “We worked with VLocker to increase locker volume and match our visual identity,” Bron explains. “It’s a simple, elegant system—and our staff needed minimal training.”

The keyless lockers have also enhanced trust and flow within the parks. With everyone required to wear Slick City grip socks, lockers offer a secure place for valuables, eliminating clutter and boosting peace of mind for parents and guests alike.

The Revenue Impact — and a Blueprint for Growth

The lockers don’t just add convenience—they add to the bottom line. While exact figures are confidential, Bron confirms that VLocker’s solution is generating substantial annual revenue without upfront investment. “It’s helping drive thousands of dollars to our bottom line every year,” he says. “It’s a win-win.”

As Slick City continues to scale nationally, the VLocker partnership is going with it. “We’re scaling fast—and so is our locker solution,” says Bron. “The support has been excellent, and their mindset of constant innovation mirrors our own.”

Currently, the two companies are testing an even more integrated model—allowing guests to reserve and pay for lockers online or in-park, further streamlining the experience.

Advice from the Front Lines

For other entertainment operators considering smart locker systems, Bron has a clear recommendation: “I strongly recommend VLocker. Their technology, service, and reliability are best in class—and they’re constantly innovating. You want partners like that in your corner when you’re building something bold.”

And bold is exactly what Slick City is. With every thrilling ride down their patented slides and every seamless locker transaction, it’s clear that Bron and his team are doing more than entertaining—they’re transforming the guest experience one innovation at a time.