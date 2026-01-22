Hatfield & McCoy Dinner Show combines thrilling Family feud, delicious food

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. — A new year is here, and one thing that will stay the same in 2026 is the hijinks, humor and hilarity at the Hatfield & McCoy Dinner Feud in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee. Returning for a 15th year, guests to the Smokies are in for a night of entertainment with the combination of a mountain of delicious food, a longstanding family feud and so much more that this fun-filled dinner show provides.

Guests will take sides with either the Hatfield or McCoy family and become part of one of the longest-running feuds in history. The two-hour journey starts with a delicious four-course feast and continues with side-splitting comedy for all ages, musical acts with sensational singing, dancing and mountain clogging and some “explosive” stunts that give the show a true bang!

The talents and antics of these two families are aided by the town sheriff and mayor. They keep guests entertained in an adventure that includes competitions and stunts on the “mountainside” and in the 24-foot-deep swimming hole that is part of the show set. The Hatfields and McCoys even “stomp” out some entertainment for the audience when they find themselves “flooded” with an interesting water situation, and they duel on banjoes, by clogging, with mops, having their dogs perform dives, and even bringing in Lil Hickory the pig to decide which crazy comedic clan is the best in the Smokies.

This feudin’ family fun not only guarantees laughter, but everyone is sure to have a full stomach! That’s because the experience has an all-you-can-eat meal served up with all the best Southern favorites. The meal begins with Southern style creamy soup and hot bread. Next, country classics like fried chicken, open pit pulled pork barbeque, mashed potatoes, buttery corn on the cob and coleslaw are served. A specialty dessert and tea or coffee complete the meal.

From the beginning, the feud is action packed with “battles” of music, dancing and dozens of imaginative diving stunts. Guests will be amazed as the stage features dancing one minute and then transforms into a water stage equipped with boats and diving boards. The audience even becomes part of the feud by taking part in competitions set at the Sevier County Fair.

“We don’t let anything interrupt the fun, feudin’ and food at our show, not even the calendar turning over to a new year,” said David Major, Corporate Director at Hatfield and McCoy Dinner Feud. “The cast pours their heart, soul and silliness into every performance, and our audiences love becoming part of our ‘feudin’ family’ and creating memories that will have them laughing long after the show is over.”

Show times and reservations are available by visiting hatfieldmccoydinnerfeud.com. Hatfield & McCoy Dinner Feud offers shows throughout January five nights a week with daily shows starting January 29.