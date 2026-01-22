Six Flags expands offering of Coast-to-Coast Grad Nite Celebrations in 2026

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Six Flags Entertainment Corporation, North America’s largest regional amusement park operator, will host spring Grad Nite events in major cities nationwide that offer unforgettable celebrations for graduating middle and high school students. In 2026, Knott’s Berry Farm and Carowinds will join the lineup with new offerings. These private events give students the chance to laugh, bond and celebrate their scholastic achievements with friends in an amusement park reserved exclusively for them.

Grad Nite features dance parties, dining, games, thrilling rides and more, creating unique experiences that are close to home and more cost effective than a destination graduation trip. Many Six Flags parks have hosted successful Grad Nite events for more than a decade.

“Graduation is a time to celebrate achievements and friendships,” said Trent Turner, vice president of marketing and sales for Six Flags. “Grad Nite provides a secure and festive environment, a chance for students to be together enjoying the ultimate adventure before they turn the page to begin a new chapter.”

Schools are encouraged to sign up now to secure their spots for these popular events.

2026 SIX FLAGS GRAD NITE SCHEDULE

East Coast:

Carowinds, Charlotte, N.C. – NEW for 2026 Friday, May 1

Six Flags Over Georgia, Austell, Ga. Friday, May 1

Six Flags Great Adventure, Jackson, N.J. Friday, June 5



Illinois:

Six Flags Great America, Gurnee, Il. April 24 May 9 May 16



Texas:

Six Flags Over Texas, Arlington, Texas Friday, May 8

Six Flags Fiesta Texas, San Antonio, Texas Thursday, May 14



California:

Knott’s Berry Farm, Buena Park, Ca. – NEW for 2026 Junior Grad Nite: Thursday, May 14 Senior Grad Nite: Thursday, May 28

Six Flags Magic Mountain, Valencia, Ca. Junior Grad Nite: May 8, May 22 Senior Grad Nite: May 15, May 29



School administrators can learn more and register at https://sixflags.com/grad-nite.