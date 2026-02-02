MENALAC Awards 2026 to celebrate excellence across the MENA leisure, entertainment & attractions industry

DUBAI, U.A.E. — On 1 April 2026, the 8th MENALAC Awards Gala will bring together the region’s leisure, entertainment, and attractions industry for a landmark celebration of excellence. Taking place at SeaWorld, Abu Dhabi, and hosted alongside the inaugural IAAPA Middle East Expo, this milestone edition marks a defining moment—not only for MENALAC, but for the industry it represents.

Over the years, MENALAC has steadily evolved into the regional voice of the leisure, entertainment, and attractions industry, providing a platform shaped by industry leaders, for industry leaders. The MENALAC Awards have become a trusted benchmark for credibility, integrity, and peer-led recognition, mirroring the sector’s growth, maturity, and rising global relevance.

This momentum reflects the broader expansion of the MENA leisure and entertainment market. Strong government backing, increasing consumer spending, and ambitious tourism infrastructure have fueled sustained growth across the region. According to reports by Mordor Intelligence and PwC (Strategy&), the amusement park sector alone is projected to grow at a 9.72% CAGR between 2026 and 2031, reaching a market size of USD 3.68 billion in 2026—underscoring the scale of opportunity and innovation shaping the industry today.

Commenting on the upcoming edition, Davide Camaiora, Head of the MENALAC Event Committee, said: “The MENALAC Awards have grown alongside the industry itself—reflecting its ambition, credibility, and global outlook. Hosting the 2026 Awards at SeaWorld Abu Dhabi, alongside IAAPA Middle East Expo, is a natural progression that brings the regional voice of the industry together with the world’s leading attractions platform. This edition is about celebrating excellence while recognizing the collective journey and future of our industry.”

33 Award Categories. One Iconic Stage.

For 2026, MENALAC will honor excellence across 33 carefully curated award categories, representing the full spectrum of the industry—from world-class attractions and visionary projects to outstanding operators, suppliers, manufacturers, social initiatives, and trailblazing individuals. These categories recognize achievements that elevate guest experiences, set new benchmarks in safety and sustainability, drive innovation, and lead with purpose.

Five Purpose-Driven Categories – Free to Enter

Reinforcing its values-led approach, MENALAC is offering FREE entry across five purpose-driven award categories for 2026, focused on Safety, Sustainability, CSR, and People. This initiative encourages wider participation while spotlighting the values that move the industry forward—beyond scale and spectacle.

A Trusted, Industry-Led Awards Process

The MENALAC Awards are distinguished by a rigorous and transparent judging process. Nominations are evaluated by an eminent jury panel of regional and global experts. Operator jury members assess non-operator categories, while non-operators judge operator awards. The MENALAC Health & Safety Committee oversees health and safety awards, and sustainability experts judge sustainability categories. Independent auditors UHY James aggregate scores and review process compliance to ensure integrity at every stage.

Shortlisted nominees will be announced in the first week of March 2026, ahead of the gala evening.

Industry stakeholders are invited to submit nominations and attend the MENALAC Awards Gala, taking place in Seaworld, Abu Dhabi on 1 April 2026. Additional information regarding nominations and gala attendance is available at: https://www.menalac.org/product/menalac-awards-2026/