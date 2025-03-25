Bob Geschine and Peter Betti inducted into 2025 AAMA Amusement Industry Hall of Fame

LAS VEGAS — Betson Enterprises is proud to announce that President Bob Geschine and former Chairman and CEO Peter Betti have been inducted into the 2025 AAMA Amusement Industry Hall of Fame. The prestigious ceremony took place during the opening night of the Amusement Expo in Las Vegas, celebrating a lifetime of achievement and contributions to the industry.

The AAMA Amusement Industry Hall of Fame honors individuals who have significantly shaped the direction and growth of the amusement sector. Both Geschine and Betti exemplify this distinction through decades of leadership, innovation, and service.

Bob Geschine has served as President of Betson Enterprises for over two decades, leading the company through an era of dynamic expansion, and industry transformation. Under his guidance, Betson has become one of the most respected names in amusement distribution, known for its customer-first philosophy and forward-thinking approach.

Peter Betti, who served as Chairman and CEO until his retirement, laid the foundation for Betson’s success. A true pioneer, Betti’s vision and entrepreneurial spirit helped establish the company as a dominant force in the amusement and vending industries. His legacy continues to influence the direction of Betson and the broader industry today.

“We are incredibly proud to see Bob and Peter recognized for their lifelong contributions,” said Jonathan Betti, Senior VP of Sales and Business Development. “Their passion, dedication, and leadership have left a lasting imprint on the amusement industry and inspired generations of professionals.”

The AAMA Hall of Fame induction is one of the highest honors in the amusement world, recognizing those whose influence has moved the industry forward in meaningful and lasting ways. Betson Enterprises congratulates Bob Geschine and Peter Betti on this well-deserved achievement.

We also extend our heartfelt congratulations to all the 2025 Hall of Fame inductees and award winners for their outstanding accomplishments and contributions to the amusement industry.