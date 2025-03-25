Splish Splash Water Park unveils new water playground name – Stingray Bay

CALVERTON, N.Y. — Water you waiting for? The summer season is just around the corner at Splish Splash Water Park, as it gears up to open on Saturday, May 24 with its all-new water playground. To celebrate its 35th season and new water play area, the park hosted its first ever naming contest earlier this month for fans to cast their vote. Visitors who entered Splish Splash’s Vote for the Splashiest Water Playground Name Sweepstakes chose between three underwater themed selections to name the new water playground – Anchor Bay, Soakin’ Shores, and Stingray Bay.

With thousands of votes casted, the splashy winning name was Stingray Bay, where it’s all fun and no sting, all summer season long.

Families will be hooked this season at New York’s Largest Water Park when the new splash-tastic water playground debuts. The new kid-friendly zone will offer families more than 15 fun and silly ways to stay cool during their visit to Splish Splash. The all-new water playground will be decked out with three-pint sized water slides, six interactive spray features, five water play features, a dump bucket and fun for all to soak and spray.

To kick off the celebration of Stingray Bay, for a limited time guests can register for a free Pre-School Season Pass online now. This FREE Season Pass is all-new for the 2025 season and will only be available to be claimed for a limited time. Families with guests ages five and under can register online now for the pass and will get access to the park throughout the summer season. Passes are valid for guests three to five years old and must be processed with a 2025 Season Pass (any level) or Any Day admission ticket.

“Thank you for diving into the excitement and sharing your creativity in our naming contest! Your ideas help us shape something truly special, and we couldn’t do it without you, said General Manager Mike Bengtson. “Creating unforgettable family moments begins with catering to our youngest guests. By adding a vibrant waterplay area, Stingray Bay, as well as a Preschool-focused Season Pass this season, we are making waves for parents and children alike to splash, laugh, and grow together.”

Splish Splash is still hiring and accepting applications in all departments for those ages 14 and up. Those who apply today can work as a lifeguard at the park’s all-new Stingray Bay or make one of the park’s famous Ben’s Soft Pretzels. Positions are also available in Park Services, Admissions, Retail, Security, Guest Services and more. The park offers competitive wages starting at up to $20 per hour, scholarships and advancement opportunities, incentive programs, monthly special events, discounts on food and retail, free admission to Splish Splash and 14 other amusement parks in the United States and much more.