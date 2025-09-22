Laser Tag Tournament players raise funds for Epilepsy Foundation

Laser tag players from across six states participated in Tag 4 A Cause, helping to raise over $1100 to benefit the Epilepsy Foundation. This was included as a side event during the September Laser Storm regional draft tournament held at Skyway Laser Storm in Warren, Ohio with the fundraiser portion of the event organized by laser tag blogger Laurie Jean Britton (TiviachickLovesLaserTag.com).

Tournament players were invited to donate directly to the Epilepsy Foundation and in thanks they received a medal and the chance to compete in special games for the “Top Gun” golden phaser trophy, which was won by Corbin Raptis.

Britton observed that “When laser tag players participate in tournaments there is a strong sense of community. Supporting a great cause like the Epilepsy Foundation is something we can all get behind while at the same time enjoying the laser tag that brings us all together.”