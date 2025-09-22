Legoland California Resort reveals first new coaster in over two decades

CARLSBAD, Calif. — All bricks in place…we have liftoff! LEGOLAND California Resort announced today that its all-new space-themed indoor coaster will be named: Galacticoaster! Galacticoaster is officially blasting off in early 2026 and today the Resort shared, for the first time, the track being installed at the ride’s location in Fun Town.

Built inside a 30,000-square-foot building that stands over 30 feet high, this intergalactic adventure is not only the Resort’s first new coaster in more than 20 years, it has been under construction for more than a year with a global crew of 500+ builders. Stretching nearly 1,500 feet of track, Galacticoaster will have families strapping into their customized spacecraft, zipping through cosmic scenes, and experiencing a personalized journey through the LEGO galaxy.

“Galacticoaster is going to launch LEGOLAND​ California into a whole new galaxy of fun,” said Flora Liu, Senior Project Manager at Merlin Magic Making. “It’s our first coaster here in more than 20 years and part of Merlin’s largest-ever LEGOLAND​ investment – $90 million to bring Galacticoaster to both LEGOLAND​ California and LEGOLAND​ Florida. We’ve pulled inspiration from LEGO​ sets families have loved for decades, while layering in modern technology to create the most immersive and personalized coaster experience yet.”

Mission Stats:

Building footprint = 10 basketball courts

12+ months of construction, 500+ crew members from around the world

400+ concrete trucks, 13-hour continuous pour

48 track sections + 120 columns

Station conveyor belt: 18,000 pounds

Track length: 450 meters (nearly 1,500 feet)

Max height: 10 meters (over 30 feet)

And stay tuned – even more out-of-this-world news is set to land at the Resort soon.