Industry professionals raise $5,000 for Coaster Museum

PLAINVIEW, Texas — The National Roller Coaster Museum and Archives (NRCMA) is proud to announce that over $5,000 was raised recently at the annual Golden Ticket Awards Golf Tournament, held this year in Charlotte, NC. These funds will go towards the purchase of the museum’s electrical system, the next major project as the facility’s construction pushes forward.

Thanks to sponsorships from: Baynum Solutions, Zamperla, Park Paradise, Whiting Turner, Get it Done Marketing, Vivaticket, Whitewater West, Maclan, Great Coasters International and Amusement Today, as well as the support of 36 golfers from around the world, the annual affair helped to further the museum’s mission of amusement history preservation.

“This event has quickly established itself as one of the highlights on the attraction industry’s social calendar,” said Melissa Bamford, volunteer coordinator of the annual tournament. “It is a fantastic way to support an incredible cause that is near and dear to all of us: our own history.” The annual golf tournament will reconvene next year in Austin, Texas as the Golden Ticket Awards visit both Kalahari Resort and COTALAND. Additional photos from this years’ event can be found at www.goldenticketawards.com.