Secure parts in seconds without tools – with Quick Release Solutions

JW Winco has added a quick release star knob to its product range. This builds on the current selection of various quick release nuts. Together, they offer designers a wealth of options for quickly and securely fastening covers or the like without the need for tools. Removable quick release star knobs and nuts speed up set-up tasks and shorten idle times.

The quick release star knob GN 6336.9 sits firmly in the locating thread after at most one full turn. This is made possible by three retracting thread segments that pull back inside the shaft when the push button is pressed. This allows the shaft to be inserted into the threaded hole without resistance. When the push button is released, the threaded segments emerge again and grip the nearest thread turns. The knob can then be tightened with at most one full turn. The knob can be released and removed just as quickly by following these steps in reverse.

The version with increased clamping force can be used for higher axial forces on the shaft. It has a disc with ball bearing under the shaft head, which eliminates the friction under the knob. This design also reduces wear on the contact surface.

The new quick release star knob is available in steel or stainless steel, with M 8, M 10 and M 12 thread, as well as in eight lengths from 24 to 69 mm.

In applications with protruding threaded bolts instead of internal thread, quick fastening can be achieved with quick release star knobs GN 6336.3, quick release knurled nuts GN 6303.1 and quick release knurled nuts GN 6305.1. They look the same as their conventional counterparts from the outside. The difference lies in a hole bored through the thread at a slight angle. This makes it possible to slide the nuts over the threaded bolts projecting perpendicular to the clamping surface. The internal thread of the quick release nut only engages at the fastening point, and it can be tightened with no more than one full turn. The thread is dimensioned so that the nuts perform just as well as the conventional versions with regard to tightness.