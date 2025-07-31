SeaWorld San Antonio honors first responders with free admission

SAN ANTONIO, Texas — SeaWorld San Antonio is proud to announce a special First Responder Appreciation Offer, providing free admission to the brave individuals who serve our communities—and their families. As a heartfelt thank you, First Responders can enjoy a day of fun and relaxation at either SeaWorld San Antonio or Aquatica San Antonio, with complimentary tickets for themselves and up to three dependents.

This exclusive offer is SeaWorld’s way of recognizing the dedication and sacrifice of First Responders, including law enforcement officers, firefighters, EMTs, and paramedics. Whether it’s thrilling rides, inspiring animal presentations, or refreshing water attractions, SeaWorld and Aquatica offer the perfect escape for heroes and their loved ones to create lasting memories.

Offer details:

Free Ticket for First Responder

Free Tickets for Up to 3 Dependents

Valid for One-Day Admission to SeaWorld San Antonio or Aquatica San Antonio

“We are always incredibly grateful for the courage and commitment of First Responders, but particularly now in light of the recent floods in Texas” said Jeff Davis, SeaWorld San Antonio Park President. “This offer is a small token of our appreciation for everything they do to keep our communities safe.”

Guests can learn more and redeem the offer by visiting https://seaworld.com/san-antonio/ . Proof of First Responder status is required via ID.me at the time of redemption.