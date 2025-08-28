Thrills, flavors, and festive traditions return to Six Flags Great Escape with Oktoberfest presented by Cash App

LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. — Six Flags Great Escape raises a glass to the return of Oktoberfest presented by Cash App, running weekends through Sept. 21. The annual event combines authentic German-inspired food and craft beer with live entertainment, festive games and family fun, making it one of the Adirondacks’ most anticipated fall celebrations.

Oktoberfest Highlights:

German-inspired dishes such as bratwurst, pierogis, potato salad, and giant pretzels with beer cheese

Seasonal craft beer, cider, and specialty desserts including German Chocolate Cake

Energetic live music on the Fest Area stage

Interactive games like Oktoberfest bingo, stein-sliding, cornhole, and giant “beer” pong

Festive décor and themed photo opportunities

Oktoberfest is included with theme park admission, including the 2026 MVP (Most Valuable Pass), on sale now at the lowest prices of the year. Guests who purchase a 2026 MVP by Sept. 1 will enjoy unlimited visits to Six Flags Great Escape for the rest of 2025 and all of 2026, plus entry to more than 40 Six Flags parks, including Six Flags New England and Six Flags Great Adventure. The pass also comes with free parking, monthly rewards, and exclusive bring-a-friend-free tickets, making it the best value of the season. Prices increase Sept. 2.

Great Escape Resort Launches Fall Hiring Season

The resort is currently hiring for Fright Fest and a variety of positions across departments. Jobs offer exciting opportunities with flexible hours and great perks.