Thrills, flavors, and festive traditions return to Six Flags Great Escape with Oktoberfest presented by Cash App

LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. — Six Flags Great Escape raises a glass to the return of Oktoberfest presented by Cash App, running weekends through Sept. 21. The annual event combines authentic German-inspired food and craft beer with live entertainment, festive games and family fun, making it one of the Adirondacks’ most anticipated fall celebrations.
Oktoberfest Highlights:
- German-inspired dishes such as bratwurst, pierogis, potato salad, and giant pretzels with beer cheese
- Seasonal craft beer, cider, and specialty desserts including German Chocolate Cake
- Energetic live music on the Fest Area stage
- Interactive games like Oktoberfest bingo, stein-sliding, cornhole, and giant “beer” pong
- Festive décor and themed photo opportunities
Oktoberfest is included with theme park admission, including the 2026 MVP (Most Valuable Pass), on sale now at the lowest prices of the year. Guests who purchase a 2026 MVP by Sept. 1 will enjoy unlimited visits to Six Flags Great Escape for the rest of 2025 and all of 2026, plus entry to more than 40 Six Flags parks, including Six Flags New England and Six Flags Great Adventure. The pass also comes with free parking, monthly rewards, and exclusive bring-a-friend-free tickets, making it the best value of the season. Prices increase Sept. 2.
Great Escape Resort Launches Fall Hiring Season
The resort is currently hiring for Fright Fest and a variety of positions across departments. Jobs offer exciting opportunities with flexible hours and great perks.
- The resort seeks motivated and enthusiastic individuals to join the team; prior experience preferred but not necessary; paid training and weekend hours available.
- Positions are available across multiple departments including Ride Operators, Food Service and Entertainment.
- The Entertainment team seeks individuals with a passion for scaring and Halloween to fill scare actor, costume designer and make-up artist roles. No prior scare acting experience is needed.
- Applicants age 16 and older are encouraged learn more and apply online at sixflagsjobs.com.