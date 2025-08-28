The Count’s Halloween Spooktacular returns to Sesame Place Philadelphia with all-new not-too-spooky fun

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. — Silly, not-too-spooky fun returns to Sesame Place® Philadelphia with The Count’s Halloween Spooktacular, beginning Saturday, September 13. Guests are invited to come dressed in their costumed best and enjoy trick-or-treating, entertaining shows, and new Halloween fun with everyone’s favorite Sesame Street friends.

Highlights of The Count’s Halloween Spooktacular include…

ALL-NEW! The Count-Along Castle Halloween Maze Guests are invited to count the winding hallways and the silly surprises that await them inside Count von Count’s not-too-scary castle maze!

The Count’s Hello Halloween Spectacular On Saturday, September 13, Count von Count will make his grand entrance and kick off the Halloween season in an exclusive performance!

Trick-Or-Treating Guests can visit different stations all throughout Big Bird’s Beach to gather their Halloween treats and sweets!

Season Pass Member Exclusive Hours Season Pass Members are invited to enjoy an exclusive evening at the park on Friday, September 19 from 4pm to 8pm, as well as visit an exclusive Season Pass Member-only Trick-or-Treat Station.

Halloween Costume Contest The park’s annual Halloween Costume Contest will take place on Sunday, October 26, featuring a Child Costume Contest and a Family Costume Contest. Guests are encouraged to get creative with their most dazzling costumes for a chance to march in a special pre-show before the Sesame Street Halloween Parade!



Fan-favorite, not-too-spooky Halloween fun returns through Sunday, November 2!

At The Count’s Halloween Spooktacular, guests can trick-or-treat around Big Bird’s Beach and enjoy festive fall fun around the park, including…

The Sesame Street Halloween Parade

Photos with Sesame Street friends in their Halloween costumes

Halloween Dine with Elmo & Friends

Halloween Pumpkin Decorating with a surprise Sesame Street friend

Fan-favorite character shows including “Who Said Boo?!” and “Our Street on Halloween”

Halloween Storytime in Sesame Studio

Meet & Greets with Spookley the Square Pumpkin in his Pumpkin Patch

Before the Halloween festivities begin, Sesame Place will officially close out its 45th Birthday Celebration on September 6 and 7 with a weekend of fun, including First Responders Weekend, Blippi Meet & Greets, and the last splash on water attractions for the summer!