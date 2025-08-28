The Count’s Halloween Spooktacular returns to Sesame Place Philadelphia with all-new not-too-spooky fun

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. — Silly, not-too-spooky fun returns to Sesame Place® Philadelphia with The Count’s Halloween Spooktacular, beginning Saturday, September 13. Guests are invited to come dressed in their costumed best and enjoy trick-or-treating, entertaining shows, and new Halloween fun with everyone’s favorite Sesame Street friends.
Highlights of The Count’s Halloween Spooktacular include…
- ALL-NEW! The Count-Along Castle Halloween Maze
- Guests are invited to count the winding hallways and the silly surprises that await them inside Count von Count’s not-too-scary castle maze!
- The Count’s Hello Halloween Spectacular
- On Saturday, September 13, Count von Count will make his grand entrance and kick off the Halloween season in an exclusive performance!
- Trick-Or-Treating
- Guests can visit different stations all throughout Big Bird’s Beach to gather their Halloween treats and sweets!
- Season Pass Member Exclusive Hours
- Season Pass Members are invited to enjoy an exclusive evening at the park on Friday, September 19 from 4pm to 8pm, as well as visit an exclusive Season Pass Member-only Trick-or-Treat Station.
- Halloween Costume Contest
- The park’s annual Halloween Costume Contest will take place on Sunday, October 26, featuring a Child Costume Contest and a Family Costume Contest. Guests are encouraged to get creative with their most dazzling costumes for a chance to march in a special pre-show before the Sesame Street Halloween Parade!
Fan-favorite, not-too-spooky Halloween fun returns through Sunday, November 2!
At The Count’s Halloween Spooktacular, guests can trick-or-treat around Big Bird’s Beach and enjoy festive fall fun around the park, including…
- The Sesame Street Halloween Parade
- Photos with Sesame Street friends in their Halloween costumes
- Halloween Dine with Elmo & Friends
- Halloween Pumpkin Decorating with a surprise Sesame Street friend
- Fan-favorite character shows including “Who Said Boo?!” and “Our Street on Halloween”
- Halloween Storytime in Sesame Studio
- Meet & Greets with Spookley the Square Pumpkin in his Pumpkin Patch
Before the Halloween festivities begin, Sesame Place will officially close out its 45th Birthday Celebration on September 6 and 7 with a weekend of fun, including First Responders Weekend, Blippi Meet & Greets, and the last splash on water attractions for the summer!