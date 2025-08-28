Play Playground to expand across Luxor Hotel And Casino with new Duck Duck Boom! game launching Thursday, August 21

LAS VEGAS — Play Playround, Las Vegas’ most playful social game experience and bar, announces it is expanding its footprint at Luxor Hotel and Casino with the debut of Duck Duck Boom! – a high-energy, arena-style attraction located just across from the main venue on the Atrium Level. Launching Thursday, August 21, the new addition marks a significant growth milestone for the attraction, offering even more over-the-top, analog fun just steps away from its original 15,000-square-foot space.

Designed for up to eight players per round, Duck Duck Boom! features two rotating boom arms that sweep across the 30-foot by 30-foot inflatable arena, challenging participants to stay on their feet and be the last one standing. Combining the intensity of a bull ride with the excitement of a game show, this extension of Play Playground’s footprint brings spontaneous play and high-stakes entertainment to new heights.

This addition not only amplifies Play Playground’s offerings at Luxor but also strengthens its position as a must-visit experiential venue on the Las Vegas Strip. With more than 20 larger-than-life games, interactive puzzles and hilarious physical challenges as well as playful cocktails, classic bar food and a no-screens-required ethos, Play Playground delivers a high-energy alternative to typical Strip attractions.

“With Duck Duck Boom!, we’re expanding our footprint to meet that demand for purely analog experiences with a high-energy, laugh-out-loud challenge that’s as fun to play as it is to watch,” said Jennifer Worthington, CEO and co-founder of Play Social Inc. “Whether guests are jumping over spinning arms or wiping out in front of their friends, it’s the kind of experience that gets people off their phones and coming back for more.”



Duck Duck Boom! access is $12 per game for general walk-up guests and is included with all VIP Play Passes. For a limited time, guests purchasing a ticket to Duck Duck Boom! will also receive a complimentary Happy Thursday cocktail. Guests who participate in Duck Duck Boom! can also enjoy $5 off a standard Play Pass by showing proof of receipt, encouraging continued exploration inside Play Playground’s full venue.

The VIP Play Pass, available for $69 daily, includes unlimited gameplay for three hours, access to all 20+ experiences, one complimentary cocktail or mocktail, expedited entry and a keepsake lanyard and card—offering the ultimate way to experience everything Play Playground has to offer.

Play Playground and the Duck Duck Boom! experience are both located on the Atrium Level at the Luxor Resort and Casino at 3900 S Las Vegas Blvd. Both destinations are open Sunday through Thursday from 12 p.m. to 11 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 12 p.m. to midnight. Duck Duck Boom! has no age restrictions, but guests must be at least 48 inches to play.