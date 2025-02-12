Adventureland announces price freeze on tickets for 2025 season

FARMINGDALE, N.Y. — Adventureland announced it will be freezing its prices— without freezing the fun! Long Island’s most popular amusement park, offering family fun for everyone since 1962, is offering more value this year, and for the same ticket prices as last year. The park is freezing its admission rates, group rates, season pass rates, and birthday party rates at the same prices from the 2024 season.

“At a time when everything around us is going up, we are proud and excited to be able to provide our guests this price freeze on admission,” said Jeanine Gentile, Adventureland Park Manager.“We are still making additions to the park, so you will definitely see some great changes for this upcoming season. But one thing that will not be changing is the admission prices for the 2025 season!”

The price freeze is not the only exciting news from Adventureland. For the first time, the amusement park is offering payment plans through FlexPay for online orders of $100 or more. This brand-new option will allow visitors to book tickets and purchase season passes online—now—and conveniently pay over time. Daily tickets and season passes are currently available for purchase online. For full details please visit https://adventureland.us/?keyword=Tickets

Last year, Adventureland announced plans for a multi-year, five-phase $15 million redevelopment. Now currently in phase 2, the amusement park promises a ‘Bigger and Better’ 2025 season, which includes two new outdoor games: ‘Wave Blaster’ and ‘Jungle Run.’ Additionally, plans are in place to install three new concession stands and a third restroom facility. Especially exciting is the highly-anticipated new family ride, ‘Wave Twister,’ scheduled to open this spring.

The opening weekend of the 2025 season will be March 22nd and 23rd. For more details, visit Adventureland.us.