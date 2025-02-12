Discovery Meadow unveiled: Here’s everything coming to Kentucky Kingdom’s new land

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — This Valentine’s season, Kentucky Kingdom is sharing the love with guests by unveiling the full lineup of attractions and renderings of Discovery Meadow— a new $11 million family-friendly land. As part of the $25 million investment over the next two seasons, Discovery Meadow will open to the public on May 10, 2025. The new land features six acres dedicated to family fun with a Kentucky twist and includes three new attractions, 24 new and re-themed experiences, and its very own character. Guests can look forward to more fun and more ways to make memories worth repeating in an atmosphere that celebrates the spirit of Kentucky.

Three Brand-New Family Rides:

Redbird Racer – Spin and swoop aboard a vibrant cardinal defending its home.

Get ready to dash through the trees on our new swinging family ride inspired by one of Kentucky’s famous flyers. This ride promises an exciting adventure for guests of all ages.

Scout’s Squirrel Race – Playful squirrels chase the ultimate prize—a giant acorn.

Bounce around on our new family ride nestled in the lush gardens of the new land. This experience highlights one of nature’s most diligent and resourceful foragers, promising fun for the entire family.

Cumberland Express – A whimsical garden train adventure wrapped in vines.

Hop aboard our family-friendly train that winds through the wilderness. Spot and hear the furry friends who call this beautiful landscape home as you embark on this delightful journey!

More Comfort, More Fun:

Shaded 4,800 square foot playground – The perfect cool-down spot for explorers of all ages.

Two refreshed eateries plus a brand-new Dippin’ Dots cart.

More seating & shade – Relax and recharge with added comfort.

Games Garden – Classic yard game fun with a Kentucky twist.

Two refurbished restrooms.

Two new retail locations

Discovery Meadow will also feature four “wow” moments offering fans photo ops to capture the beauty of the new land. Of course, Discovery Meadow wouldn’t be complete without its newest character, Scout the Squirrel.

“Discovery Meadow is the most exciting addition to Kentucky Kingdom in years, and we can’t wait for families to experience this incredible land,” said Sarah Worrell, General Manager of Kentucky Kingdom. “From brand-new rides to reimagined favorites, interactive play areas, and surprises at every turn, Discovery Meadow is designed to spark family joy, adventure, and connection like never before. It’s a true celebration of Kentucky’s beauty and spirit—bigger, bolder, and more immersive than anything we’ve ever done.”

Discovery Meadow is just the beginning. Following its opening, more details will be shared about plans for $14 million worth of improvements in 2026.

Discovery Meadow and Kentucky Kingdom Theme and Water Park officially opens May 10, 2025, but Season Passholders will get an exclusive first look on May 9.