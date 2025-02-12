SimEx-Iwerks unveils new brand identity to mark new chapter in innovation and growth

BALTIMORE, Md. — SimEx-Iwerks, a leader in innovative cinematic attractions, is proud to announce the release of its new brand identity today. This marks the first time the company’s logo and visual identity have been updated since its founding in 1981 by Michael Needham and Shiori Sudo. The rebranding is part of a larger restructuring initiative following the company’s transition to being management-owned in June 2024. The company will also launch a refreshed website and will increase its social engagement.

SimEx-Iwerks has built its legacy on groundbreaking work in the entertainment industry, specializing in immersive attractions and experiences that combine storytelling, special effects, and close collaborations with leading studios. Their attractions engage the senses and create lasting memories.

“This is an exciting time for us, and our rebrand is just the beginning,” said Kate Magnusson, Vice President, Marketing & Partnerships. “It’s a reflection of our unwavering commitment to delivering high-quality, out-of-home experiences that inspire, entertain, and educate.”

2025 will bring a series of exciting announcements from SimEx-Iwerks, including enhanced R&D initiatives, new products, and innovative custom attraction concepts. Among the highlights will be the next level 4D Experience®, the Immersion Theater, and thrilling updates to the FlyRide® flying theater. Additionally, SimEx-Iwerks will continue to lead the way in creating and curating exceptional attraction film content to complement its experiences, with new titles set to debut this year. “We’ve seen the industry evolve and our mission remains the same: to take people on journeys and tell stories in ways that simply can’t be experienced at home,” said Mike Frueh, Senior Vice President, Licensing & Distribution. “Now, more than ever, there’s something special about sharing a real, in-person experience. Bringing families and friends together to talk, laugh, and learn—that’s always been at the heart of what we do, and we see endless opportunities to keep creating those moments.”

SimEx-Iwerks continues to be at the forefront of innovation, crafting unique and memorable experiences for audiences around the globe. The company looks forward to sharing its next chapter of growth and creativity with the world.